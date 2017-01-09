WEATHER FROM OUR SPONSORS

Local student earns spot on honor roll


SHERIDAN — Kylee Jo Cahoy of Sheridan was named to the Dean’s Honor Roll at Southwestern Oklahoma State University in Weatherford and Sayre for the 2016 fall semester.

There were 834 students on the Dean’s Honor Roll after completing 12 semester hours of undergraduate work with a grade point average of 3.5 or higher with no grade lower than a C.

