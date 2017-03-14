WEATHER FROM OUR SPONSORS
Local student earns spot on Brevard College Honor Roll
SHERIDAN — Kindle Kirkham of Sheridan recently earned a spot on the Brevard College Honor Roll for the spring semester.
To qualify for the Honor Roll, students must be enrolled in at least 12 semester hours and have a GPA of 3.0-3.49.
Brevard College was founded in 1853 and is the longest ongoing private academic institution in Brevard, North Carolina.
Staff Reports
