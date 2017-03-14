WEATHER FROM OUR SPONSORS

Local student earns spot on Brevard College Honor Roll


SHERIDAN — Kindle Kirkham of Sheridan recently earned a spot on the Brevard College Honor Roll for the spring semester. 

To qualify for the Honor Roll, students must be enrolled in at least 12 semester hours and have a GPA of 3.0-3.49. 

Brevard College was founded in 1853 and is the longest ongoing private academic institution in Brevard, North Carolina. 

Staff Reports

The news staff of The Sheridan Press covers news, sports and lifestyle stories throughout Sheridan and its surrounding region.
