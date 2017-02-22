Local student to compete in Poetry Out Loud competition

CLEARMONT — The Wyoming Arts Council will host the Poetry Out Loud State Finals Competition on March 6 at 7 p.m. at the Laramie Community College Playhouse in the College Community Center.

Eleven students from high schools around Wyoming will participate in the state competition. Participating schools are: Kaycee High School, Western Heritage Lutheran Academy (Riverton), Sundance Secondary School, Summit High School (Jackson), Star Lane Center (Casper), Sheridan High School, Arvada-Clearmont High School/Jr. High, Moorcroft High School, Whiting High School, Worland High School and Buffalo High School.

Awards will be announced at a ceremony March 7 in Laramie.

Poetry Out Loud is the national recitation and memorization contest sponsored by the National Endowment for the Arts and The Poetry Foundation. Designed specifically for students in grades nine through 12 attending public, private or home schools, the POL program is a fun way to teach and learn language arts standards through poetry.

Each school champion will recite three poems each. The state champion will receive $200 and an all-expenses-paid trip to Washington, D.C., to compete at the National Finals. The state champion’s school will receive a $500 stipend for the purchase of poetry books. The first runner-up will receive $100, and his or her school will receive $200 for the purchase of poetry books.

This year’s judges for the state competition are Colorado poet Adrian Molina, Wyoming poet Matt Daly, Wyoming’s Poet Laureate Eugene Gagliano and University of Wyoming student and Past Poetry Out Loud Contestant Sara Ellingrod.

The event will be emceed by Wyoming Public Radio’s education reporter, Tennessee Watson. Wyoming’s State Superintendent of Public Instruction Jillian Balow will be the master of ceremonies for the awards ceremony.