Local Sports Briefs – March 4, 2017

Lady Generals fall short in tourney opener

SHERIDAN — The Sheridan College women’s basketball team went out fighting but fell just short in the first round of the Region IX North tournament Friday in Miles City, Montana.

Miles Community College edged the Lady Generals 58-53, ending Sheridan’s season and closing out head coach Frank McCarthy’s 16-year career at Sheridan College. The coach called this year’s team one of his favorites he’s been around.

“This is one of the most fun teams I’ve coached,” he said after the Lady Generals knocked off Northwest College in their final home game last weekend. “They all like each other. They like to practice and play with each other, and that helps so much. It was just a great way to go out.”

Raelynn Keefer led Sheridan with 15 points, and sophomore Ashlie Blackburn chipped in 10 points and seven rebounds.

The Lady Generals finished the season 19-12 to advance McCarthy’s career record at Sheridan College to 339-167 (.670).

“I just have to say thanks to Sheridan College and the community,” McCarthy said about his career coming to a close. “They’ve been really great. This is the longest I’ve ever stayed at one school. I really enjoyed it, and now I’m looking forward to spending time with my kids and my wife.”

McCarthy’s replacement has yet to be named.

—-

AC seasons come to a close

CLEARMONT — The Arvada-Clearmont boys and girls basketball teams met their matches at the 1A state tournament this week. After dropping their opening round games Thursday, both the Panthers’ and Lady Panthers’ seasons came to a close with losses in the consolation brackets Friday.

The Panthers had an uphill battle against a tough St. Stephens team in an eventual 75-45 loss.

The AC boys kept it close in the first quarter before the Eagles pulled away to close the first half with a 33-20 lead. The Panthers kept the deficit right around 15 through the third quarter before the Eagles exploded in the final period to secure the win.

St. Stephens outscored AC 27-13 in the fourth quarter.

The offense struggled for the Panthers as they doubled St. Stephens in turnovers — 29 to 15 — and shot just 29 percent from the field.

Clayton Auzqui led Arvada-Clearmont with 17 points. Tommy Nimick added 9 points to go with his game-high 13 rebounds, and Cameron Weigle scored 8.

The Panthers finished the season with an 11-11 record and qualified for the state tournament for the first time since 2010.

The Lady Panthers had a tough time keeping up with the Rock River Longhorns Friday, as they scored in single digits in the first three quarters before losing 42-27.

The AC girls shot just 24 percent from the field and 1 for 14 (7 percent) from beyond the arc. They held Rock River to just 36 percent and 11 percent, respectively, in the same categories, but the Longhorns secured an early lead and held on for the win.

Rock River led 19-10 at halftime.

Ashlynn Fennema and Kristin Klaahsen led the Lady Panthers with 8 points apiece, and McKenna Auzqui scored 6 points and pulled down 10 rebounds.

Rock River’s Andi Todd led all scorers with 17.

The Arvada-Clearmont girls finished the season 12-13, their best finish since 2013.

—-

Rams extend season with win over Wright

BIG HORN — Big Horn will play for the 2A consolation championship after it’s Friday afternoon win.

The Rams took down the Wright Panthers in a 76-52 rout in the consolation semifinals Friday during the 2A state tournament in Casper, bouncing back from their opening-round heartbreaker against Lovell Thursday. It was Big Horn’s third win over Wright this season.

Big Horn’s powerful offensive attack was on full display in the early quarters. The Rams jumped out to a 55-27 lead after the first half thanks to a team shooting percentage of more than 54 percent. They never looked back.

The team scored 28 points off of turnovers and knocked down 12 3-pointers in the game.

Nolan McCafferty had one of his best games all season with 24 points. Wheaton Williams followed with 11.

The Rams will take on Rocky Mountain Saturday for the consolation championship. The game tips off at noon at the Casper Events Center.