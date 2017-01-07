Local Sports Briefs — Jan. 7, 2016

Broncs control pool at Pre-Invite

SHERIDAN — The Sheridan High School boys swim team took down Cheyenne South and Cheyenne East at the Sheridan Pre-Invite Friday in preparation for the big Sheridan Invite Saturday morning.

The Broncs beat South 113-57 and knocked off East 100-83 as they won seven of the 12 individual events at the meet.

Oscar Patten got things started with a couple of top finishes early. He teamed with Noah Luhman, Caleb Johannesmeyer and Jacob Ahlstrom for the top spot in the 200-meter medley relay, edging South’s group by one-tenth of a second.

Patten followed with a much more dominating swim in the 200-meter freestyle, finishing in 2 minutes, 3.72 seconds, 13 seconds faster than the second place finisher.

Patten also took first in the 400-meter freestyle with a 4:24.18 swim, and the team of Patten, Ahlstrom, Johannesmeyer and Kody Palmer won the 400-meter freestyle relay.

Ahlstrom and Johannesmeyer also took home individual victories. Ahlstrom won a Sheridan-heavy 50-meter freestyle race. His time of 26.26 edged teammates Palmer (28.46) and Sam Sampson (29.28). Johannessmeyer’s swim of 58.55 won the 100-meter freestyle by almost a full 10 seconds.

John Hodges rounded out Sheridan’s first-place finishers by taking the top spot in the diving competition with a score of 202.05.

The Broncs will be back in the pool Saturday at 9 a.m. when they host Kelly Walsh, Laramie, Natrona, East, South and Gillette at the Sheridan Invite.

Heil battling for 132-pound title at Shane Shatto Memorial Tournament

SHERIDAN — The Sheridan Broncs wrestling team sits tied for 13th after the first day of the Shane Shatto Memorial Tournament in Douglas. The Broncs collected 40 points in the first day’s matches, tying them with Lander Valley.

Cheyenne East leads the field with 98.5 points. Natrona (85 points) is in second, and Castle View (Colorado) High School (82 points) is in third.

Broncs control pool at Pre-Invite

SHERIDAN — The Sheridan High School boys swim team took down Cheyenne South and Cheyenne East at the Sheridan Pre-Invite Friday in preparation for the big Sheridan Invite Saturday morning.

The Broncs beat South 113-57 and knocked off East 100-83 as they won seven of the 12 individual events at the meet.

Oscar Patten got things started with a couple of top finishes early. He teamed with Noah Luhman, Caleb Johannesmeyer and Jacob Ahlstrom for the top spot in the 200-meter medley relay, edging South’s group by one-tenth of a second.

Patten followed with a much more dominating swim in the 200-meter freestyle, finishing in 2 minutes, 3.72 seconds, 13 seconds faster than the second place finisher.

Patten also took first in the 400-meter freestyle with a 4:24.18 swim, and the team of Patten, Ahlstrom, Johannesmeyer and Kody Palmer won the 400-meter freestyle relay.

Ahlstrom and Johannesmeyer also took home individual victories. Ahlstrom won a Sheridan-heavy 50-meter freestyle race. His time of 26.26 edged teammates Palmer (28.46) and Sam Sampson (29.28). Johannessmeyer’s swim of 58.55 won the 100-meter freestyle by almost a full 10 seconds.

John Hodges rounded out Sheridan’s first-place finishers by taking the top spot in the diving competition with a score of 202.05.

The Broncs will be back in the pool Saturday at 9 a.m. when they host Kelly Walsh, Laramie, Natrona, East, South and Gillette at the Sheridan Invite.

Heil battling for 132-pound title at Shane Shatto Memorial Tournament

SHERIDAN — The Sheridan Broncs wrestling team sits tied for 13th after the first day of the Shane Shatto Memorial Tournament in Douglas. The Broncs collected 40 points in the first day’s matches, tying them with Lander Valley.

Cheyenne East leads the field with 98.5 points. Natrona (85 points) is in second, and Castle View (Colorado) High School (82 points) is in third.