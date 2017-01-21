Local sports briefs – Jan. 21, 2017

Big Horn boys basketball dominate Bulldogs

BIG HORN — The Big Horn boys basketball team followed the lead of the Lady Rams, defeating the Sundance Bulldogs on the road by a 41-point margin to kick off conference play for the 2A boys.

“I thought we came out early and executed some things,” Big Horn head coach Ryan Alley said after the win. “I’m happy with the intensity of our players tonight.”

With such a large margin between the two teams, Alley had time to integrate set plays offensively and special out-of-bounds plays, trying out different lineups throughout the game.

“It was one of those games where we worked on a few different things,” Alley said. “Different players and different combinations.”

Seniors Colton Williams, Nolan McCafferty and Wheaton Williams all reached double digits, scoring 18, 17 and 17 points, respectively. Sophmore Kade Vandyken and senior Colton Bates drained 3s along with Williams in the first quarter, giving the visitors a 23-6 lead over the Bulldogs.

“We had a really well-rounded scoring effort from a lot of kids,” Alley said.

Everyone served time on the court, passing well and allowing for several assists for the team.

The 81-40 win puts the Rams’ record at 9-2 ahead of action against rivals Tongue River on Saturday in Big Horn. Alley looks to carry the momentum from the bold win into the second conference game of the season.

Lady Rams secure a win in Sundance

BIG HORN — Before heading into intense conference action with Tongue River Friday night, the Big Horn girls basketball team recorded a 30-point conference win against Sundance on the road.

“It was a good night for us,” head coach Michael McGuire said. “It was a good start for us in conference play.”

Big Horn senior guard Emily Blaney led the team offensively, scoring 20 of the team’s 61 points. Fellow senior Abby Buckingham also hit double digits, adding 14 points to the board. As a team, the girls shut down Sundance in all but the first quarter, when Sundance took its only lead of the game at 13-11. Swift shots kept the Lady Rams rolling along to the victory. By the fourth quarter, Blaney inched back to sink two 3-pointers while Buckingham and Shyan Davidson added two points from the line.

The visitors shined on the Bulldogs floor defensively.

“I think the one thing that stood out tonight was our defensive effort,” McGuire said. “We played really hard on the defensive end of the floor. It’s something we’ve been focusing on, so it was nice to see the growth in that area.”

The Lady Rams took it to the hosts, shutting down Sundance’s junior leader Teila McInerney.

“Jill Mayer and Britny Hutton both did a great job defending Telia McInerney,” McGuire said. “She’s a good ball player and those two did a good job on her. Total team defense did a good job of slowing her down.”

The 61-31 win brings the team’s record to 9-2 going into Saturday’s match-up against rival Tongue River. Running high on confident offensive play and solid defensive stops, the team looks to carry the momentum into Saturday’s game.