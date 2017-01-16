Local Sports Briefs — Jan. 16, 2017

Lady Broncs fall to Natrona

SHERIDAN — The nonconference season closed on the wrong foot for the Sheridan High School girls basketball team Saturday. The Lady Broncs lost to Natrona 65-42.

After a strong offensive night against Billings Skyview the night before, Sheridan couldn’t get much going early against Natrona Saturday. The Lady Broncs scored in single digits in each of the first two quarters.

They trailed 30-8 after the first quarter and 36-17 at halftime.

Sheridan was able to get some offense going in the third quarter to the tune of 23 points, but it still wasn’t enough to dig itself out of the early hole.

Alli Puuri led Sheridan with 15 points, and Riley Rafferty added 12.

The Lady Broncs (4-7) will open the conference season at Cheyenne South (2-9) Friday.

Rams bounce back after two losses

BIG HORN — The Big Horn Rams basketball team bounced back after its surprising loss Friday to grab a 59-48 win over Greybull Saturday.

The win gave the Rams their third win over the Buffaloes this season. Big Horn improved to 8-2 on the season.

“We started slow, but we didn’t panic,” Big Horn head coach Ryan Alley said. “We were able to execute down the stretch. It was a good win going into the conference season.”

Colton Bates led scoring for the Rams with 19 points. Nolan McCafferty and Kade Eisele chipped in 12 and 10 points, respectively.

The Rams begin their conference season at Sundance Friday.

Lady Rams edge Greybull 57-52

BIG HORN — The Lady Rams swept the weekend with a close 57-52 victory over Greybull Saturday. They defeated Rocky Mountain Friday.

Big Horn was led by Jill Mayer, who racked up 14 points. Emily Blaney and Britny Hutton followed with 11 points each.

The Lady Rams now have an 8-2 record this season.

They will look to make it three wins in a row with a road game against Sundance Friday to begin the conference season.

Broncs swimmers finish 8th at Cheyenne Invite

SHERIDAN — The Sheridan High School boys swim team had an uphill battle against the state’s best teams over the weekend at the Cheyenne Invite.

The Broncs scored 94 points to finish eighth in a group of 12 of the top teams from Wyoming.

Gillette won the meet with 266 points, and Laramie was second with 174.5 points. Cheyenne South was just ahead of Sheridan in seventh with 101.5 points.

Oscar Patten brought home the top individual swims for Sheridan, including a win in the 200-yard individual medley. His time 2 minutes, 6.43 seconds edged Laramie’s Max DeYoung by less than half a second.

Patten also took home a second-place finish in the 100-yard freestyle with a time of 50.14. Gillette’s Ty Conklin beat Patten with a time of 49.17.

Patten joined Caleb Johannesmeyer, Noah Luhman and Jacob Ahlstrom for a fifth-place finish in the 200-yard freestyle relay; Patten, Ahlstrom, Johannesmeyer and Noah Hodges finished sixth in the 400-yard freestyle relay.

Sheridan will be back in the pool at Kelly Walsh on Jan. 21.

Panthers have strong weekend at Little Six Tournament

CLEARMONT — The Arvada-Clearmont Panthers basketball team walked away from the Little Six Tournament in Glendo and Wheatland with a 2-1 record.

The Panthers started the weekend with a close win against Rock River. After a very balanced game, the Panthers went on a 20-3 run in the final six minutes to take the win. Clayton Auzqui scored 13 points, and Riley Malli chipped in 12 points to lead the Panthers.

Arvada-Clearmont spread the ball around in its second game against Hanna-Elk Mountain-Medicine Bow. In the 53-48 victory, Cameron Weigle led with 18 points, followed by Auzqui with 12 and Tommy Nimick with 10.

“Once again, foul trouble limited a couple of our starters,” head coach Ross Walker said. “Mason Beam, a sophomore, stepped in to give us good minutes, even though it didn’t show in our scorebook in light of the team foul troubles.”

Walker elected to give his junior varsity players a chance to play in their final game of the weekend against Glendo-Chugwater. While it ended with a 36-34 loss, Walker was proud of the way his young players and his veteran guys handled themselves during the game.

“Even though the loss counts as a varsity loss, it was important for us to give our JV players an opportunity to play, as JV games are few and far between in 1A basketball,” Walker said.

Arvada-Clearmont is now 4-4 overall this season. The team enters conference action with a game against county rival Normative Services, Inc. on Friday.

Lady Panthers’ weekend includes shutout

CLEARMONT — After a rough start to the weekend, the Arvada-Clearmont Lady Panthers finished 2-1 at the Little Six Tournament in Glendo.

The Lady Panthers started the weekend with a tough 45-26 loss to Rock River but bounced back in the next two games in a big way. They beat Hanna-Elk Mountain-Medicine Bow 32-18 in the second game of the tournament.

Arvada-Clearmont finished the tournament doing something that very few teams have done before — shutting out an opponent. In a basketball anomaly, the Lady Panthers outscored Glendo-Chugwater 32-0 Saturday afternoon.

The Lady Panthers head into the conference season with a 4-5 record. Friday, they take on Normative Services, Inc. to begin 1A Northeast Conference play.

Wrestlers finish 21st in Miles City

SHERIDAN — Sheridan wrestlers went up against some of the best wrestlers in the region, and it showed this weekend at the Cowboy Invite in Miles City, Montana.

The Broncs finished 21st out of 26 teams.

Trevon Covolo (126 pounds), Trenten Heil (132) and Carter Mangus (205), each took seventh in the tournament for the Broncs, and Kel Tritschler (126) took eighth.

The Broncs return to action this week with duals against Natrona County and Kelly Walsh. From there, they’ll head over to Moorcroft for a two-day tournament this weekend.

Indoor track teams open season in Spearfish

SHERIDAN — Sheridan county teams started the indoor track season on the right foot at the Stadium Sports Grill High School Classic in Spearfish, South Dakota, Saturday.

Sheridan’s Pippin Robison took first in the 800-meter race with a time of two minutes, 28.91 seconds.

Xiomara Robison also grabbed a win for the Lady Broncs in the 3,200-meter with a 11:59.21 minute run.

Anna Zowada took second in the 400 meters at 1:05.10; the girls 4×400-meter relay team of Zowada, Robison, Grace Edeen and Peyton Bomar to second with a time of 4:24.7; and Bomar grabbed third place finishes in the 60-meter hurdles (9.83 seconds) and the long jump (16 feet, 8.5 inches).

Max Myers grabbed the only first-place finish for the Broncs in the meet with a 48 foot, 9 inch toss in the shot put. Jered McCafferty took third in the 800-meters with a 2:07.23 run; Brian Gonda took third in the 1,600-meter run at 4:41.56; and the 4×400-meter relay team, made up of Alec Riegert, Tyler Holloway, Matt Willey and Derek Vela, took third with a time of 3:44.07.

“I was very impressed watching our kids compete yesterday,” Sheridan head coach Taylor Kelting said. “These kids have come so far from this time last year. They really stepped up in all events. We thought we may have some gaps in a few events, but these kids are doing all they can to help us be a well-rounded team.”

For the Big Horn Lady Rams, Katie Lambert finished fourth in the 60-meter hurdles with a time of 10.16 and grabbed fourth in the long jump with a leap of 16 feet, 3.5 inches.

On the boys side, the Rams were led by Liam Greenelsh in the triple-jump with a jump of 39 feet, 9 inches and Braedon Sersland with a fifth-place jump in the long jump at 19 feet, 10 inches.

Noah Iberlin took 10th place in the 200-meter dash (24.62 seconds). The 4×400 meter relay team of Iberlin, Andrew Ratty, August Dow and Brayton Fox finished 10th at 4:06.52 minutes. Kyle Ostler and Ratty tied for seventh in the long jump with leaps of 5 feet, 2 inches.

Top performers for Tongue River included a 17th-place finish for Brittany Fillingham in the girls shot put (27 feet, 9 inches) and a 26th-place finish for Ian Ostler in the 400-meter dash (1:00.81 minutes).