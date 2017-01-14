Local Sports Briefs — Jan. 14, 2017

Turnovers and free throws earn Greybull win over Lady Eagles

DAYTON — The Tongue River Lady Eagles, despite playing great defense — man-to-manning Greybull the whole time and making them run a lot of offense — fell to Greybull 41-25 Friday.

“Greybull got out on us early,” Tongue River head coach Tyler Hanson said. “We had nine turnovers in the first quarter. We were breaking out fine, but we were turning it over on the fast break. With those nine turnovers, they ended up getting up 11-1 after the first quarter. That’s what got us in the hole.”

By halftime, the Lady Eagles got it together and cut it to 6. Later in the fourth quarter, Tongue River tried to make a run at Greybull again, putting up 3s, before fouling and putting Greybull on the line to get the ball back. But Greybull hit 17 of 29 free throws, enabling them to pull away.

“I guess being out of position a little too often while we were picking up fouls really was the big difference in the game once they got the game close again,” Hanson said. “I thought our man-to-man was pretty good.”

The Lady Eagles play Riverside at home Saturday at 2:30 p.m.. Hanson said they will need to regroup, start off fast and play with the urgency they had in the second half of Friday’s game when they hit the floor.

“We need a will-to-win type attitude tomorrow against Riverside,” he said.

Eagles shred Greybull 62-43

DAYTON — Tongue River came out firing, stayed disciplined, stuck to the game plan and was unselfish with the ball, earning the Eagles a 62-43 win over Greybull Friday.

According to coach Ronnie Stewart, Cody Buller really stepped up, rebounded well and was aggressive with the ball. He struggled a little bit in the game Thursday against Kaycee but brought his A-game against Greybull. Buller finished with 19 points.

Dean Hatzenbiler did all the little things, was a great team player and has really stepped up his game recently, Stewart added, and Jay Keo also scored 11 points for the Eagles.

“Keo is always our catalyst,” Stewart said. “If we can get him going offensively, we are a different basketball team.”

Riverside is coming to town at 4 p.m. to face the Eagles Saturday. According to Stewart, Riverside is a little bit down and dosen’t have a lot of numbers. He hopes the Eagles will carry the momentum from Friday night into Saturday and on into next week when they start conference play.

“I am very proud of the team, how we rebounded well coming off of two games that we definitely did not play our best,” Stewart said. “The boys showed a lot of grit and showed what we are capable of. If they take this into our conference play, we are definitely going to be one of the tougher teams to beat. We’ve just got to believe in ourselves.”

Johannesmeyer, Patten bring home wins for SHS swimmers

SHERIDAN — Sheridan High School won two individual battles in the pool Friday, but Laramie came out on top overall, 120-65.

Caleb Johannesmeyer won the 500-yard freestyle in five minutes, 29.62 seconds and placed second in the 200-yard freestyle in 1:57.89. In addition, Oscar Patten captured the 50-yard freestyle in 22.93.

Johannesmeyer and Patten joined forces with Jacob Ahlstrom and Kody Palmer to place second in the 400-yard freestyle relay in 3:35.47, and Johannesmeyer, Patten and Ahlstrom joined with Noah Luhman to place third in the 200-yard medley relay in 1:50.55.