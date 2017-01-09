Local Sports Briefs — Jan. 09, 2017

Last-second bucket nets Broncs win over Evanston

SHERIDAN — The Sheridan Broncs earned a much-needed win Saturday to close out the Cheyenne Invitational, knocking off Evanston 55-54 thanks to a last-second tip-in.

The Broncs entered Saturday on a five-game losing streak during the most grueling stretch of games on their schedule. The stint included matchups with 4A No. 1 Kelly Walsh, 3A No. 1 and undefeated Riverton and three-time defending Nevada state champion Clark High School.

While the Clark loss was the only double-digit defeat during that stretch, the win over Evanston came at the right time for the Broncs as they search for their identity under first-year coach Jeff Martini.

Saturday’s matchup was even throughout most of the contest.

After Evanston took a 17-12 lead in the first quarter, the two sides exchanged baskets for most of the game. The Broncs got half of their points in the paint and turned 13 Evanston turnovers into 18 points.

Parker Christensen led Sheridan with 15 points, and Drew Boedecker scored 14 on 6 of 7 shooting. Coy Steel and Aaron Woodward added 10 and 9 points, respectively.

The grueling nonconference schedule isn’t quite over for Sheridan, as the team will travel to Billings Skyview Friday. Skyview is the two-time defending state champion in Montana’s largest classification.

The Broncs will play their long-awaited home opener Saturday against Natrona at 2 p.m.

Lady Broncs fall at Cheyenne Invitational

SHERIDAN — The Sheridan Lady Broncs couldn’t complete the sweep of Evanston Saturday, falling 49-40 at the Cheyenne Invitational.

The Lady Broncs knocked off Evanston 45-41 in the season opener last month, but a brutal third quarter kept Sheridan from taking another one from the Lady Red Devils. Sheridan scored just 4 points in the third quarter as a 2-point halftime lead dwindled to an 8-point deficit.

The Lady Broncs shot just 10 of 37 (27 percent) from the field and turned the ball over 23 times in the loss. Excellent free-throw shooting — 15 of 18 — kept Sheridan in the game, but it wasn’t enough to make up for the third-quarter scoring woes.

Sheridan kept up its even scoring, as six players scored at least 4 points and five had 6 or more. Makenna Balkenbush led the team with 10 points. Jordan Christensen brought down 10 rebounds to go with 6 points.

The Lady Broncs will play their first home game Friday when they host Billings Skyview at 7:30 p.m. They’ll travel to Natrona Saturday to close out the nonconference schedule.

Eagles finish 2-2 at North-South Shootout

SHERIDAN — The Tongue River Eagles split their last two games of the North-South Shootout in Yoder.

The Eagles rolled to an easy 58-46 win over Burns in the first game Saturday but then fell to host Southeast 57-36 in the final game of the tournament.

After going 2-2 this weekend, the Eagles sit on a 3-4 record.

Head coach Ronnie Stewart said he was proud of the way his team played this weekend. With injuries limiting the roster to seven or eight players, Stewart said his team made considerable progress and showed great effort. However, he added that the Eagles have yet to put together a consistent four quarters of play.

“We are still forcing shots at times, but our transition offense is getting better,” he said. “When we were able to use our speed and get the ball up the court, we are a team that can play with anyone in the state.”

The Eagles wrap up their nonconference schedule this weekend with a Friday matchup against Greybull and a Saturday game versus Riverside (Basin).

TR girls split Saturday games in Yoder

SHERIDAN — The Tongue River Lady Eagles picked up a win and a loss in the final day of the North-South Shootout in Yoder Saturday.

The Lady Eagles grabbed a 63-36 victory in their morning game against Burns, then followed it up with 57-36 loss against Southeast (Yoder).

Tongue River outscored Burns 18-4 in the third quarter to run away with the first game. Three players, Kylee Knobloch, Holly Hutchinson and Kiley Carroll, scored in double-digits for the Lady Eagles.

Southeast proved to be a much tougher opponent. The Lady Eagles could not get the ball in the bucket against the Lady Cyclones, scoring only 11 points in the first half of the eventual loss.

The Lady Eagles are 3-4 overall this season.

Tongue River will play its final two nonconference games this weekend with games against Greybull and Riverside (Basin) on Friday and Saturday, respectively.

Pine Bluffs hands Big Horn boys first loss

SHERIDAN — Despite cruising to victories in the first seven games of the season, the Big Horn Rams basketball team’s winning streak came to a screeching halt with a 50-38 loss against defending state champion Pine Bluffs at the North-South Shootout in Yoder Saturday.

Big Horn also picked up a dominating 70-34 win against Niobrara County (Lusk) Saturday morning before the loss to Pine Bluffs.

Colton Bates dropped 17 points, and Nolan McCafferty recorded a double-double with 11 points and 10 rebounds to go with seven assists in the Rams’ win against Niobrara County.

Scoring was hard to come by against Pine Bluffs, though. The Rams shot just 26 percent and 0 for 8 from 3-point land in the loss.

Big Horn hosts two home games against Rocky Mountain (Cowley) and Greybull on Friday and Saturday, respectively, to wrap up its nonconference schedule.

Lady Rams close up-and-down weekend in Yoder

SHERIDAN — The Big Horn Lady Rams finished the weekend 2-2 after a 44-28 victory against Niobrara County (Lusk) in their opening game Saturday and a 61-44 loss to Pine Bluffs in the final matchup of the North-South Shootout in Yoder.

The Lady Rams sit at 6-2 overall after the weekend.

Big Horn had a 29-18 lead over Niobrara County after the first half, but the Lady Tigers came roaring back in the third quarter, outscoring the Lady Rams 10-3. But Big Horn hung on to its lead in the fourth quarter to secure the win.

Pine Bluffs went on a 12-0 run to take the lead against Big Horn in the second half Saturday and never looked back.

The Lady Hornets outscored Big Horn 38-19 in the second half.

The Lady Rams have two more games against Rocky Mountain (Cowley) and Greybull this weekend to round out their nonconference schedule.

Heil leads Broncs at Shane Shatto Invite

SHERIDAN — Sheridan High School wrestling wrapped up its weekend at the competitive Shane Shatto Invitational Saturday.

Trenten Heil placed highest for the Broncs at the tournament.

After losing in a tough 1-0 decision in the semifinal match at 132 pounds, he ended his tournament on a high note, placing third after a 13-3 victory in the consolation final match against Cole Reiner of Buffalo High School.

Other placers included Trevon Covolo (120 pounds) and Carter Mangus (195), who both finished fifth in their respective weight classes.

The Broncs make the trip to Miles City, Montana, to participate in the Cowboy Invitational this weekend.