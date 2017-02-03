Local sports briefs Feb. 4 2017

Broncs beat Camels in OT

SHERIDAN — The Sheridan Broncs picked up a thrilling overtime road win last night against their rival Campbell County High School by a score of 71-70.

Sheridan came out firing on all cylinders and cruised to an early 19-7 lead after one quarter, but the Camels came roaring back. Campbell County cut the lead to 6 headed into the fourth. Gillette hit 3-pointer with just under six seconds left in regulation tied the game at 65 headed into overtime.

Sheridan was able to hold on to the fragile lead and eventually came out of the game with the 1-point victory.

The Broncs improve to 8-8 overall, 4-1 in the 4A East Conference.

Big Horn wins sixth straight

SHERIDAN — Big Horn Rams kept their winning streak alive against Moorcroft Friday night.

The Rams pummeled the Wolves 79-26 at Moorcroft to win their sixth-straight game. They now have a 5-0 record in the 2A East Conference and a 13-2 overall record.

Big Horn shot 53 percent from the field and tallied a whopping 33 rebounds compared to Moorcroft’s 12. The Rams recorded 23 assists, as well.

It was a well-rounded game,” head coach Ryan Alley said. “The kids shared the ball very well.”

Colton Bates recorded 17 points to lead the Rams while Wheaton WIlliams put up 16.

Big Horn will look to keep their conference undefeated streak alive Saturday against Sundance.

Lady Rams roll over Moorcroft

SHERIDAN — The Big Horn girls basketball team dominated Moorcroft High School Friday night 56-24. The Lady Rams scored most of their points in the second half but had three strong quarters.

They started the first quarter with 14 points including a 3-pointer by Alisyn Hutton and two 2-pointers by Sydney Schmidt. The team fought to get points on the board in the second but managed to add six more, pushing them to a 20-13 lead at halftime.

The Lady Rams came out strong for the third and more than doubled their score by adding 21 points during the quarter, including a 3-pointer by both Emily Blaney and Britny Hutton and two 2-pointers by Jill Mayer. Blaney led the team in scoring with 10 points for the night followed by Mayer with 8 and Schmidt, Madison Blaney and Reata Cook with 6 each.

Lady Eagles brake down Upton

SHERIDAN — The Tongue River Lady Eagles beat the Upton High School girls basketball team 67-45 Friday night, scoring double digits each quarter.

The Lady Eagles had a strong start, putting 22 points on the board in the first quarter. Though Upton outshot them in the second, the Lady Eagles managed to put up 13 more in the second to lead 35-21 at halftime. The third quarter was almost as strong for the Lady Eagles when they notched in 20 more points. Twelve more points in the fourth led them to victory. While Kylee Knobloch dominated with 22 points and Zaveah Kobza had 11 points for the night, most players made multiple field goals during the game.

“We had some pretty good energy and effort from the tip tonight,” said Tongue River coach Tyler Hanson. “We were able to convert lots of steals into points. Lots of our kids scored which is very nice to see.”

Lady Broncs fall to Gillette

SHERIDAN — Even with a strong defense the Sheridan High School Lady Broncs couldn’t pull out a win Friday against Gillette High School.

Sheridan got off to a rough start scoring 8 points to Gillette’s 25 in the first and trailed 44-20 at the half. The Lady Broncs didn’t go down without a fight, though. Head coach Jessica Pickett said the team maintained a strong defensive game, led by Jordan Christensen who had 11 rebounds. Top scorers for the night were Alli Puuri with 10 points and Christensen and Riley Rafferty with 8 points each.

“It was a good team effort,” said Pickett, “We just came up short with making baskets. Defense looked really good, we just got to keep working on making those baskets.”

Swimmers dominate at home

The Sheridan High School swim team dominated over Worland, Riverton and Cody High Schools in their meet at home Friday. Sheridan swimmers took first in nine of the 12 events and second in six.

Caleb Johannesmeyer took first in the 50 meter freestyle and the 100 meter freestyle, Oscar Patten came in first in the 200 meter freestyle and the 400 meter freestyle and Jacob Ahlstrom took first in the 100 meter backstroke and the 200 meter.

Johannesmeyer, Patten and Alstrom were three of four who worked to take first in two relays; the 200 meter medley relay and the 400 meter freestyle relay with teammates Noah Luhman and Noah Hodges, respectively. Hodges also took a first place win for the 100 SC meter butterfly.