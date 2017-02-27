Local Sports Briefs — Feb. 27, 2017

Lady Rams win regional title

BIG HORN — The Big Horn Lady Rams are the best in the East.

In an upset over the previously unbeaten Pine Bluffs Lady Hornets, the Lady Rams grabbed the top spot out of the East headed into the state tournament with a 57-48 victory in the 2A East regional championship.

Abby Buckingham led scoring with 19 points, while Jill Mayer chipped in 12.

“Proud of my girls tonight! Had to really battle but played with great effort and found a way to get it done,” head coach Michael McGuire said via Twitter.

Big Horn has a 15-game winning streak heading into the state tournament.

The Lady Rams open the state tournament against Lovell, the fourth seed out of the West, Thursday at 6 p.m.

Rams fall to Pine Bluffs in final

BIG HORN — The Big Horn Rams basketball team couldn’t get it done in the finals against one of the best teams in the state.

Big Horn fell to the undefeated Pine Bluffs Hornets 72-54 in the 2A East regionals finals Saturday in Gillette.

Despite only trailing by 4 heading into the second quarter, the Rams allowed the reigning state 2A champs to pull ahead by 11 by halftime. The Hornets kept their course from there.

The Rams claimed the second seed out of the East in the state tournament. They face third-seeded Lovell Thursday in Casper.

AC hoopers heading to state

CLEARMONT — Arvada-Clearmont basketball teams hit a milestone this weekend.

Both the Panthers and Lady Panthers basketball teams qualified for state for the first time since 2010 and only the second time since 2001.

The Panthers battled their way through the consolation bracket to beat Hanna-Elk Mountain-Medicine Bow 63-55 and take third at the 1A East regional tournament in Douglas Saturday. Cameron Weigle led the team with 16 points in the consolation finals, and Galen Kretschman added 14.

The AC boys will take on Little Snake River in the opening round of the state tournament at noon Thursday in Casper.

The Lady Panthers fell to Kaycee 40-18 in their final game Saturday but still grabbed the fourth-seed out of the East thanks to a 23-19 win over Guernsey-Sunrise earlier in the day.

Their first state tournament game takes place against Farson-Eden at 10:30 a.m. Thursday in Casper.