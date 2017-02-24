Local Sports Briefs – Feb. 24, 2017

Caleb Johannesmeyer also had a solid day with two sixth-place finishes. He took sixth in the 200-yard freestyle with a time of 1:51.84, and he added a 55.06-second finish in the 100-yard butterfly.

Sheridan had a number of other close finishes, includ- ing two seventh-place spots in 200-yard and 400-yard free- style relays.

The boys will be back in the pool Friday to close out the season.

Rams cruise past Southeast

BIG HORN — The Big Horn Rams basketball team had

no problem putting away its opponent in the first round of the 2A East regional tournament.

The Rams shot 56 percent from the field in its 71-44 rout over Southeast Thursday in Gillette.

Colton Bates and Colton Williams led scoring for the Rams with 15 points each. Nolan McCafferty also put up double-digits with 10 points in the contest.

Big Horn advanced to Friday’s semifinals for a 7 p.m. matchup against Upton.

Lady Rams rout Burns

BIG HORN — The Big Horn Lady Rams basketball team continued its impressive winning streak Thursday.

The Lady Rams destroyed Burns 62-19 in the opening round of the 2A East regional tournament to grab their 13th straight victory. Big Horn had control the entire game. After jumping out to a 36-8 lead at half, the Lady Rams held Burns to only three made field goals in the last two quarters.

Abby Buckingham and Reata Cook led scoring with 10 points each. All but one player on the Lady Rams’ roster scored points for the team.

The Lady Rams have a late-night, 8:30 p.m. game in Friday’s second round. They take on Sundance in the semifinal matchup.

Eagles fall to reigning state champs

DAYTON — The Tongue River Eagles basketball team could not stop the top-ranked team in the state Thursday night.

Pine Bluffs dominated Tongue River in a 101-66 shootout in the first round of the 2A East regional tournament in Gillette.

The Eagles played a 9 a.m. Friday game against Burns in the consolation bracket. Results from that game were not available at press time.

TR girls knocked off by top seed

DAYTON — The Tongue River Lady Eagles couldn’t take the momentum from their thrilling overtime win earlier this week into Thursday night’s contest.

The Lady Eagles fell 67-37 to the undefeated Pine Bluffs Lady Hornets in the first round 2A East regional tournament.

The loss put Tongue River in the consolation bracket. The team takes on Southeast in a 10:30 a.m. Friday matchup.

Panthers win regional opener

CLEARMONT — The Arvada-Clearmont Panthers picked up a win in the first round of the 1A regional tournament.

The Panthers grabbed a 63-53 victory over the Hanna-Elk Mountain-Medicine Bow Miners in Douglas Thursday.

Arvada-Clearmont will take on the top-ranked team in the state Kaycee Friday in a semifinal matchup. The game begins at 7 p.m.

AC girls win barn-burner over H.E.M.

CLEARMONT — The Arvada-Clearmont Lady Panthers just edged the Hanna-Elk Mountain-Medicine Bow Lady Miners in a close 27-24 victory in Douglas Thursday night.

Their first-round 1A East regional tournament win pits them against the southeast top seed Rock River in the semifinals. That game will tip off Friday at 5:30 p.m.