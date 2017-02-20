Local Sports Briefs — Feb. 20, 2017

Big Horn closes undefeated conference season

BIG HORN — Saturday marked the end of the Wyoming 2A basketball regular season, and with two blowout wins over Moorcroft, both the Big Horn boys and girls finished perfect in the Northeast Conference.

After a close 4-point win over Upton Friday, the Rams (18-2, 10-0 in Northeast) finished the regular season with a massive 65-20 win over Moorcroft. Big Horn took over the game immediately on its way to a 44-8 halftime lead.

Eleven of 12 active players scored for the Rams, with Wheaton Williams’ 13 points leading the way.

Earning the top seed in the Northeast, the Rams will take on Southeast — the four-seed out of the Southeast — to open the East Regional Tournament Thursday in Gillette at 7 p.m. Big Horn defeated Southeast 76-35 in the only matchup between the two teams this season.

Just like the boys, the Big Horn girls had no problem closing out an undefeated conference against Moorcroft Saturday. A 40-13 halftime lead ended in a 62-28 win for the Lady Rams.

Every player scored for Big Horn (18-2, 10-0). Abby Buckingham led with 16 points, and Madison Blaney chipped in 10.

The Lady Rams will open the regional tournament against Burns Thursday at 8:30 p.m. Big Horn beat Burns 48-23 in January.

Tongue River boys fall to Upton

DAYTON — The Tongue River boys basketball team had a tough end to the regular season Saturday, falling 85-66 to Upton.

The loss dropped Tongue River to 10-10 on the season and 5-5 in conference play. Still, it was enough for the Eagles to earn the fourth seed in the Northeast.

The Eagles will take on reigning 2A state champion Pine Bluffs at 9 a.m. Thursday to open the regional tournament. Pine Bluffs beat Tongue River 60-39 in their only regular season matchup.

Lady Eagles live to see another day

DAYTON — The Tongue River Lady Eagles got their most important win of the season Saturday against Upton.

By beating Upton 56-23, the Lady Eagles earned one more shot at a regional tournament berth. They will travel to Moorcroft Monday to compete in a play-in game, with the loser’s season coming to a close.

Tongue River and Moorcroft split the regular season series, with the most recent going the way of Moorcroft a week ago. Monday’s matchup will tip off at 6 p.m.

Generals struggle at Central Wyoming

SHERIDAN — The Sheridan College Generals’ two-game winning streak didn’t last long after a trip to Central Wyoming College resulted in a 68-56 loss Saturday.

The Generals (20-8, 6-6 in Region IX North) never got going on offense, scoring just 24 points in the first half. They shot 40 percent from the field and 41 percent from behind the arc, but the free-throw woes continued as they finished just 7 for 15 (47 percent) from the line.

The Generals are shooting just 62 percent from the free-throw line in 12 conference games.

Channel Banks led Sheridan in scoring with 18 points off the bench, and Elhadji Dieng was the team’s only other double-digit scorer with 12.

The Generals fell to fifth in the conference standings. They’re tied at 6-6 with Northwest College, but Northwest has the head-to-head tiebreaker at this point.

Sheridan will close out the regular season this week with home games against Western Wyoming and Northwest Wednesday and Saturday, respectively.

SCWBB takes down Central

SHERIDAN — A 55-point first half propelled the Sheridan College women’s basketball team past Central Wyoming College Saturday in a 91-73 final.

Six SC players scored in double figures, including a career-high 26 from Rebekah Brewer. Brewer knocked down eight 3-pointers in the game, a welcomed sight for the Lady Generals, who have struggled from beyond the arc as of late.

Brooke Cargal chipped in 13 points to go with eight assists.

Sheridan (18-9, 6-6 in Region IX North) is tied for fourth in the conference with Miles Community College, but Miles claims the tiebreaker by winning both head-to-head matchups.

The Lady Generals will host Western Wyoming and Northwest College this week to try and clinch a top-four seed in the Region IX Tournament.

Hastings, Heil win regionals

SHERIDAN — Hayden Hastings kept up his run to a third state wrestling title with an easy 170-pound championship over the weekend at the 4A East regional tournament.

Hastings made quick work of the 170-pound bracket with three easy pins. He pinned Cheyenne East’s Thomas Neal in the final to remain unbeaten on the season.

Joining Hastings atop the podium over the weekend was 132-pounder Trenten Heil. Heil, who finished third at regionals a year ago, pinned two opponents on his way to the championship, where he squeaked out a tight 1-0 decision over Laramie’s Arsenio Lemus.

Seven more Sheridan wrestlers made it to the semifinals, and three Broncs lost in the finals.

Matthew Legler (113 pounds), Kel Trischler (126), Trevor Covolo (126), Chance Quarterman (145), Steen Avery (152), Jacek Aksamit (182) and Jacob Hallam (220) all made it to the semifinal round of their respective brackets before suffering losses.

Seth Orlandi made it to the finals in the 120-pound bracket before falling to Cheyenne East’s Shawn Smith 11-1. Quinn Heyneman lost to Gillette’s Trevor Jeffries by pinfall in the 138-pound final, and Carter Mangus fell to Gillette’s Deric Johnson 11-1 in the 220-pound final.

Sheridan finished third at the meet as a team with 160 points. Cheyenne East was second with 179, and Gillette took the team title with 247 points.

The Broncs will compete at the state tournament in Casper next weekend.

Panthers sweep final weekend

CLEARMONT — The Arvada-Clearmont boys basketball team earned the third seed in the 1A Northeast Conference after completing a weekend sweep against Hulett and Midwest.

The Panthers beat Hulett 81-66 Friday and knocked off Midwest 68-59 Saturday.

With the two wins, AC finished the season 9-8 and 4-4 in conference. The third-seeded Panthers will take on Southeast two-seed H.E.M. Arvada-Clearmont won the only regular season matchup with H.E.M. 53-48.

AC and H.E.M. will tip off at 1:30 p.m. Thursday.

AC girls take two-seed

CLEARMONT — The Arvada-Clearmont Lady Panthers closed out a 10-9 season with wins against Hulett and Midwest over the weekend. The wins earned AC a 3-3 conference record and a two-seed in the regional tournament.

The Lady Panthers beat Hulett 42-37 and Midwest 38-24.

They’ll take on Southeast three-seed H.E.M. Thursday at 5:30 p.m. in Douglas.