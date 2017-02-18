Local Sports Briefs — Feb. 18, 2017

Rams eke out win over Upton

BIG HORN — The Big Horn High School boys basketball team continued its hot streak with a 61-57 win over Upton on Friday.

Coach Ryan Alley said both teams started off strong, ending the first quarter with 16 points apiece. The Rams opened up the game in the second quarter, outscoring Upton 21-8, but Upton answered in the first period after the half. The team outscored the Rams 17-11.

Alley said his team found themselves in a little bit of foul trouble later in the game and allowed Upton to get within 1 point in the final quarter.

“We had some key defensive stops and knocked down some free throws to get the win,” Alley said.

Colton Bates led the Rams with 14 points, followed closely by Colton Williams and Wheaton Williams, who contributed 12 and 11 points, respectively.

“This was a good game for us to regain some focus and get ready for regionals next weekend,” Alley said.

He noted that the Rams will host Moorcroft Saturday for senior night and he hopes his team will play a more complete game to send the upperclassmen off with a win. The game is set to begin at 5 p.m.

The victory over Upton brings the Rams’ record to 17-2 for the season.

Big Horn girls topple Upton

BIG HORN — Abby Buckingham led the Lady Rams basketball team in its battle against Upton Friday, adding 15 points to the team’s total tally of 48.

Her contributions, along with 10 points from teammate Alisyn Hutton and 9 from Emily Blaney were enough for the Big Horn team to topple Upton, which only managed 37 points Friday.

The Lady Rams will host Moorcroft Saturday at 3:30 p.m.

Tongue River girls drop close game to Sundance

DAYTON — After dropping a close matchup to Sundance Friday night, the Tongue River Lady Eagles basketball team will face another must-win challenge Saturday when it faces Upton.

The Tongue River team lost 42-37 Friday night.

Coach Tyler Hanson said his team started off well, exchanging points with its opponent throughout the first half.

“We felt like what we were doing was working,” Hanson said. “I think what won the game for Sundance, and lost it for us, was that we gave up too many offensive rebounds.”

Despite the loss, the Lady Eagles tallied four 3-pointers on the night, with three coming from Libby Heimbaugh.

Kylee Knobloch, though, dominated scoring for Tongue River, racking up 19 points on the night.

Hanson said Saturday’s battle with Upton in Dayton will go a long way in determining whether the team makes it to regionals.

“The g

ame is against a team we beat the first time around, but we know they are playing better,” Hanson said. “We hope our press will give them fits like the first time around.”

Tip-off is at 2:30 p.m.

Eagles earn convincing win over Sundance

DAYTON — The Eagles basketball team left little doubt in the minds of spectators Friday night regarding which was the better team — Tongue River or Sundance.

The Eagles outscored the visiting team each quarter, leading by 10 at the half and finishing the game with a 59-38 victory.

Four Tongue River athletes scored in double digits, led by Jaren Fritz with 15 and Jay Keo, who added 14. Brennan Kutterer and Matt Sharp also added to the tally, scoring 11 and 10 respectively.

Sundance had more even scoring, with no players racking up more than 9 points, but six athletes contributing.

The Eagles will host Upton Saturday at 4 p.m.