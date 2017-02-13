Local Sports Briefs — Feb. 13, 2017

Broncs reclaim top spot in conference

SHERIDAN — The Sheridan Broncs bounced back from a loss to Cheyenne East to knock off Cheyenne Central 47-37 Saturday.

After shooting 23 percent from the field against East, the Broncs shot 41 percent Saturday in their second win over the Indians this season. Sheridan jumped to a 9-4 lead in the first quarter and steadily stretched it over the final three periods.

Drew Boedecker led the way for Sheridan with 13 points, and Coy Steel chipped in 9.

The Broncs remain at the top of the 4A East standings with the win. At 5-2 in the conference, Sheridan has a slight edge over Gillette thanks to a 1-point win over the Camels earlier this season. Central helped Sheridan by knocking off Gillette Friday, as well.

Sheridan (9-9, 5-2 in 4A East) will host Laramie and Cheyenne South this weekend.

Lady Broncs drop sixth straight

SHERIDAN — The offensive struggles continued for the Sheridan High School girls basketball team in a 39-26 loss at Cheyenne Central Saturday.

The 26-point outing came a day after Sheridan scored just 32 points in a loss to Cheyenne East and was the Lady Broncs’ lowest-scoring performance of the season.

The Lady Broncs are averaging just 36.8 points per game during their current six-game losing streak. They averaged 47.1 points per game in the 12 games prior.

Sheridan (5-13, 1-6 in 4A East) will look to break its streak Friday against Laramie before wrapping up the weekend against Cheyenne South Saturday.

Broncs take third at conference swim meet

SHERIDAN — The Sheridan Broncs edged out a third-place finish at the conference swim meet over the weekend in Laramie.

With 188 points, Sheridan beat Cheyenne South by 3 points. Gillette (276 points) won the meet, and Laramie (254) was second.

A majority of Sheridan’s points came from Oscar Patten and Caleb Johannesmeyer. The two swimmers combined for three first-place finishes and two second-place finishes.

Patten took first in the 200-yard individual medley with a time of 2 minutes, 2.63 seconds. He took another first in the 100-yard freestyle with a time of 49.08.

Johannesmeyer took first in the 100-yard butterfly with a time of 55.46, and his second-place time of 1:52.05 was three-hundredths better than the third-place finisher.

Patten and Johannesmeyer teamed up, along with Kody Palmer and Jacob Ahlstrom, to take second in the 400-yard freestyle relay. The team finished with a time of 3:25.20.

Sheridan will take a week off before heading to the state swim meet on Feb. 24 in Gillette.

Tongue River rebounds with win over Moorcroft

DAYTON — The Tongue River Eagles basketball team responded from its difficult loss Friday to pick up a close 57-53 win over Moorcroft Saturday.

The Eagles sit at fourth in the standings with a 4-4 conference record and a 9-9 overall record.

Tongue River has two must-win games for its final weekend of the regular season. A win against Sundance Friday would give the Eagles the fourth spot out of the Northeast heading into regionals. That game takes place at home.

Lady Eagles lose third straight

DAYTON — The Tongue River Lady Eagles’ rough streak continued Saturday with a disappointing 49-38 loss to Moorcroft.

The team’s third loss in a row drops the Lady Eagles to 2-6 in the Northeast Conference and 6-12 overall.

Tongue River will wrap up the regular season with home games against Sundance Friday and Upton Saturday.