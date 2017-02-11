Local Sports Briefs — Feb. 11, 2017

Broncs comeback falls short at East

SHERIDAN — Despite a big comeback late in the game, the Sheridan Broncs ended up shy of Cheyenne East by 5 points in a 55-50 loss.

The Broncs, coming off a big 1-point victory on the road at Gillette, trailed 35-13 at halftime but played much better in the second half according to head coach Jeff Martini.

“We came out and missed a lot of easy shots, a lot of free throws at the beginning, and they kind of jumped on us a little bit,” Martini said. “We didn’t do a great job defensively.”

Sheridan came out the second half playing more aggressively and attacked the basket a lot better. They made a good push toward the end with made layups and got within a shot to win.

“The boys played real hard, did everything asked of them, just needed to come out a bit better,” Martini said.

The Broncs play Cheyenne Central tomorrow, who also knocked off Gillette 61-51 Friday. Sheridan beat Central 46-43 in the first matchup between the two teams.

“We have to make sure that we do a great job rebounding, a good job defensively and then hopefully hit more shots than we hit tonight,” Martini said.

Poor shooting costs Lady Broncs

SHERIDAN — The Sheridan Lady Broncs fell 52-32 at Cheyenne East Friday.

According to Sheridan High School girls basketball coach Jessica Pickett, the team battled hard, but was out-sized and didn’t make its baskets.

The Lady Broncs were outscored in the first two quarters.

“Part of that was the bus ride, part of that was just getting into the groove,” Pickett said. “Their press didn’t bother us nearly as badly this time, but we just shot terribly.”

The Lady Broncs shot 22 percent overall and 3 for 23 (13 percent) from the 3-point line. They did manage to sink 5 of 5 free throws. Six players scored, it just wasn’t enough to keep up with the bigger Lady Thunderbirds.

“It wasn’t for lack of trying, just a lack of finishing,” Pickett said.

The Lady Broncs face Cheyenne Central Saturday, and according to Pickett, they need to come in ready to battle like they did Friday night, but they need to focus on shooting better and finishing their shots.

“It’s a team that we can hang with, and we really need to,” Pickett said. “I think that they’re a good team. It’s going to be a challenge, but if we take care of the ball and shoot better than we did tonight, it should be a game that we win all the way.”

Sheridan fell to Central 46-39 in the teams’ first meeting.

Big Horn and Tongue River in top 10 in indoor track

SHERIDAN — The Big Horn girls place seventh, the Big Horn boys placed eighth, and the Tongue River boys place ninth in indoor track at Laramie Friday.

Delaney Walker of Big Horn brought the Lady Rams into the top ten by placing fifth in the girls 55-meter dash in 7.58 seconds; eighth in the girls 200-meter dash in 29.34 seconds; fifth in the girls long jump with 15 feet, 2.50 inches; and eighth in the girls triple jump with 31 feet, 2.25 inches.

Others to make it into the top eight in their events included Baylee Clemens placing seventh in the girls 55-meter dash in 7.62 seconds; Carley Motsick, who placed fourth in the high jump with 4 feet, 6 inches; Shelby Atkinson placed seventh in the long jump with 14 feet, 4.75 inches; Sydney Atkinson, who placed sixth in the triple jump with 31 feet, 3.25 inches; and Abbey McCallister, who placed fifth in the shot put with 32 feet, 9.25 inches.

Liam Greenelsh, Chris Alzheimer and August Dow led the Rams with Greenelsh placing fourth in boys triple jump with 39 feet, 1.25 inches, Dow placing sixth in the 400-meter dash in 55.33 seconds and Alzheimer placing seventh in shot put with 42 feet, 1.75 inches.

The Tongue River boys placed eighth in the 4×200-meter relay with a time of 1 minute, 49.13 seconds with Kobe DeWitt, Ian Ostler, Luke Stutzman and Cooper Vollmer making up the relay team.