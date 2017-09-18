Local sports briefs

Volleyball squads see various results

SHERIDAN — Sheridan County high schools took to the volleyball courts this weekend in tough conference matchups, interclass battles and tournament appearances. Like the opponents, the matches featured mixed results.

After taking a grueling five-setter against Cheyenne Central Friday, the Sheridan High School Lady Broncs dropped a match 3-1 at Cheyenne East Saturday afternoon.

The Lady Generals won Friday’s match with a tight 16-14 victory in the fifth set, and the momentum briefly carried over to Saturday’s contest with the reigning 4A champs. Sheridan snatched the first set against the Lady Thunderbirds, 25-23, before East came roaring back to take the next three, 25-19, 25-16, 25-21.

Sheridan (8-7, 2-2 in 4A East) heads to Casper this weekend for a round of nonconference matches at the Casper Invite.

After taking down rival Tongue River Thursday evening in straight sets, the Big Horn Lady Rams took three of four against Moorcroft Friday. The Lady Rams won the opening set 25-17 before sandwiching a 25-19 loss with 25-20 and 25-19 wins.

Big Horn will get a break from its conference schedule to participate in the Casper Invite this weekend. The Lady Rams return to regular action with home matches against Upton and Wright on Sept. 28 and 29, respectively.

Tongue River was able to bounce back from two straight-set losses — Big Horn Thursday and Sundance Friday — to snatch a 3-1 win over Kaycee Saturday afternoon. The Lady Eagles also lost the third set, 26-24, but won the first, second and fourth sets in varying fashions.

They won a tight 25-23 set to open the match before cruising to a 25-14 victory in set two. After dropping set three, the Lady Eagles took the match with a 25-21 win in the final set.

Wyoming Indian got the best of the Arvada-Clearmont Lady Panthers Saturday in Thermopolis. In an up-and-down day, AC took one of three sets in the match.

Wyoming Indian handled the Lady Panthers 25-12 in the first set before AC fought back to win the much tighter second set 25-23. The third set wasn’t as close, and Wyoming took the victory 15-8 to win the match.

The Lady Panthers take on the Sheridan sophomores Friday.

Lady Generals split four matches at Pizza Hut Classic

SHERIDAN — The Sheridan College volleyball team played four matches in Sterling, Colorado, over the weekend, winning two and losing two.

Sheridan dropped its first match in straight sets (25-12, 25-20, 25-18) before playing three-straight five-set matches to close the weekend. The team took two of three five setters.

The Lady Generals beat 3-2 (21-25, 20-25, 25-19, 25-22, 15-9) after losing the first two sets. They went on to lose to Eastern Arizona (25-15, 25-22, 18-25, 15-25, 9-15) after winning the first two sets, but they responded to beat Otero 3-2 (20-25, 25-18, 25-22, 22-25, 17-15) in a tight, back-and-forth battle.

Ashlee Purcella had 33 kills in the two wins. Hannah Lloyd had 58 digs, and Mallory Noble had 42 assists in the win over Otero.

SC hosts Laramie County Community College Friday at the Bruce Hoffman Golden Dome.