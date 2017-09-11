Local sports briefs

Arvada-Clearmont wins three matches in Buffalo

CLEARMONT — Arvada-Clearmont volleyball played well over the weekend at the Buffalo Invitational. The team won five of six sets in its pool Friday.

The Lady Panthers started out with a win against the Douglas freshman 20-9, 20-15. They then defeated the Thermopolis freshman 20-10, 20-9 and ended the day with a tie against the Powell freshman, 20-9, 18-20.

Saturday, Arvada-Clearmont went 1-1. The Lady Panthers beat the Newcastle freshmen 15-10, 15-11, but then lost a close contest to the Wright freshmen 10-15, 15-9, 11-7.

Arvada-Clearmont’s next match is Thursday at Kaycee at 6 p.m.

Host Big Horn loses tournament semifinal

BIG HORN — After winning its pool at the Big Horn Invitational Friday, the Big Horn High School volleyball team started Saturday off win a victory, beating Upton in three sets, 22-25, 25-16, 15-8.

The Lady Rams could not keep their strong play going, however, and lost their semifinal game to tournament champion Wright in two sets, 25-12, 25-19.

“We had the same problem that we had on Friday,” Big Horn head coach Katie Stewart said. “We just kind of kept getting started really late.”

Stewart said the tournament was positive for the team overall.

“They worked hard all weekend,” she said. “When things don’t come naturally or things aren’t clicking, all you can do is work harder, and they did that. It may have been ugly at some points, but they figured out a way to get the job done.”

Tongue River finished third in its pool Friday but came out Saturday with a nice two-set win against Rocky Mountain. The Lady Eagles then lost to Greybull in two close sets, 25-27, 21-25.

Big Horn and Tongue River play each other Thursday at 5 p.m. at Big Horn High School.

Winless weekend for Sheridan College

SHERIDAN — The Sheridan College volleyball team had a tough weekend at the Blue Mountain Inn & Suites Invitational in Rangely, Colorado.

Sheridan lost its first match Friday in straight sets to Utah State University-Eastern, 22-25, 17-25, 12-25. The Generals lost the next match in four sets to Colby Community College after winning the opening set, 25-17, 14-25, 20-25, 25-27.

Saturday did not go much better for Sheridan, as the Lady Generals lost their first match in five sets to Colorado Northwestern 22-25, 13-25, 25-22, 25-21, 7-15. They then lost in three sets to Western Nebraska, 18-25, 14-25, 22-25, dropping Sheridan’s overall record to 4-7.

The Lady Generals’ next match is Tuesday at home against Rocky Mountain College at 7 p.m.

SHS tennis keeps rolling in Gillette

SHERIDAN — The doubles teams carried the Sheridan High School girls tennis team to a tight victory over the Campbell County Lady Camels Saturday in Gillette.

After tough losses from Julia Kutz and Hannah Jost at No. 1 and No. 2 singles, all three SHS doubles teams took victories to win the match 3-2.

Ella Laird and Maddie Garneau won at No. 1 doubles 6-1, 6-1, and Libby Standish and Lennon Dregoiw won 6-1, 6-3 at No. 2 doubles. The No. 3 doubles team of Aerianna Roth and Skye Bensel rounded out the day with a default victory, bumping the Lady Broncs’ record to 9-2 (6-1 in conference) on the season.

The Sheridan boys also took a tight match against Campbell County, winning 3-2 thanks in large part to a clutch three-set victory at No. 3 doubles.

Tristan Choong and Patrick Kuehl knocked off Trase Oleson and Luke Hladky after dropping the first set 6-4. The SHS duo bounced back to win the final two sets 6-4 to take the match.

Quinton Suska lost at No. 1 singles 6-1, 6-3; Ethan Kutz won at No. 2 singles 6-2, 6-1.

Liam Brown and Kellen Mentock lost at No. 1 doubles 7-5, 6-2, but Logan Jensen and Trenton Lewallen were able to snatch a 6-3, 6-4 victory at No. 2 doubles to secure the match.

The Broncs went on to win four of five matches against Thunder Basin High School later Saturday, advancing their record to 12-1 on the season. They’re also a perfect 8-0 in conference play heading into the weekend’s regional tournament.

Suska won a tight three-setter at No. 1 singles against Colton Larson. After dropping the opening set 6-4, Suska responded to win the next two 6-4, 6-0. Kutz breezed through a 6-2, 6-0 match at No. 2 singles.

Brown and Mentock took the No. 1 doubles match with a 6-2, 7-6 (12) victory, and Jensen and Lewallen won 6-3, 6-2 at No. 2 doubles. Choong and Kuehl lost 6-2, 6-4 at No. 3 doubles.

Sheridan hosts the regional tournament beginning Sept. 15.

Lady Broncs swimmers take 3rd at Cheyenne Invite

SHERIDAN — After competing against Laramie in a tight dual Friday, the Sheridan High School swim team turned around and took third at the Cheyenne Invite Saturday morning. The Lady Broncs finished with 201 points — Cheyenne Central was first with 240.5 points, and Laramie (228.5) took second.

Despite the tough back-to-back swim days, Sheridan took first in two races Saturday and finished in the top-three in six events.

Molly Green took first in the 200-yard freestyle with a time of 2 minutes, 01.59 seconds. Green also took second in the 100-yard backstroke, her 1:03.36 coming in a second behind teammate Jadyn Mullikin’s 1:02.24 first-place finish.

Taylor Baldacci had a strong day in the pool, taking second in the 100-yard butterfly with a time of 1:02.36. She also teamed with Pippin Robison, Olivia Thoney and Zoe Robison for a second-place finish in the 400-yard freestyle relay with a time of 3:50.90.

Finally, Baldacci, Mullikin, Green and Thoney took third in the 200-yard medley relay at 1:56.17.

On the highest note of the weekend, though, the foursome of Green, Pippin Robison, Zoe Robison and Piper Carroll broke another school record in Friday’s dual with Laramie. The team toppled the 16-year-old 200-yard freestyle relay record with a time of 1:41.30.

The Lady Broncs host Gillette, Thunder Basin and Buffalo in a meet Tuesday at Sheridan Junior High School.