Local sports briefs

Broncs to host mini-camp

SHERIDAN — The Sheridan Broncs football program will host its annual mini-camp next week at Homer Scott Field.

The camp, the 11th annual, is open to all ages and begins July 17. Sheridan football players and coaches will provide instruction at the three-day camp.

The mini-camp costs $15 per camper and includes a T-shirt. Registration for camp opens at 4:30 p.m., and players will need proof of insurance to participate. Camp runs from 5-6 p.m. for players up to eighth grade.

High school camp will run from 6-8 p.m. each day with an emphasis on drills, fundamentals and technique.

Contact the Sheridan High School athletics department at 672-2495 for more information.

SHS tennis prepping for season

SHERIDAN — As the Sheridan High School tennis team gears up for the upcoming season, it plans to host a few events to benefit the program and wrap up the summer.

Next week, Lorna Brooks and former standout Lady Bronc Julia Fenn will host a clinic from 8-9:30 a.m. every day at the SHS tennis courts. Fenn was a four-time state champion and currently plays with the Michigan State University tennis team. Brooks was a high school coach for 27 years and gives lessons in Sheridan.

Players can register for the clinic at the Sheridan Recreation District.

SHS will also play host to the United States Tennis Association’s Northeast Wyoming Junior Tennis Classic on July 29. Participants can sign up to compete on the USTA website.

The team will wrap up the summer season with the Mullinax Tournament on Aug. 5-6. The tournament is open to adults and high school players, and players can register at the SRD.

The SHS tennis season begins Aug. 7, and players must have a sports physical before the first day of practice.