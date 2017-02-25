Local sports briefs

Sheridan swimmers place eighth at state swim, dive championship

SHERIDAN — While the Sheridan boys swim team placed eighth overall at the 2017 4A Boys State Swim and Dive Championships, head coach Brent Moore said the ranking didn’t accurately reflect the team’s competitiveness and improvement. The meet was held in Gillette Feb. 23-24, where 11 schools competed.

Oscar Patten, who Moore said was Wyoming Swim Coaches Association All-State in the 200 yard IM, took third in the event Friday with a time of 1:59.18. He also took second in the 100-yard freestyle with a time of 48.49.

Caleb Johannesmeyer brought home a fifth-and-sixth place finish in the 200-yard freestyle and the 100-yard butterfly, respectively. He and Patten were also half of the two relay teams that finished seventh in both the 200-yard freestyle relay with Noah Hodges and Jacob Ahlstrom and the 400-yard freestyle relay with Ahlstrom and Kody Palmer.

“It was a good meet for our team,” Moore said. “We said we could be proud if we improved our times. We did, and we are. Although the eighth place finish doesn’t define our progress. The boys swam very well this weekend.”

Mixed results for Sheridan County ballers at Regional tourneys

SHERIDAN — Sheridan County 2A boys basketball saw success on the regional floor, with Tongue River heading into the 9 a.m. game against Upton, currently sitting 1-1 in the 1A2A Regional Tournament in Gillette. The Big Horn boys worked themselves into the state tournament following a perfect record at regionals.

Eagles working for a win

DAYTON — The Tongue River boys began the tournament with a rough 101-66 loss to Pine Bluffs. Pine Bluffs’ Hunter Thompson and Haize Fornstrom earned high double digits for the team, scoring 33 and 29 points, respectively. Sent down into the consolation round, Tongue River found success against Burns, eliminating the team with a 60-44 win, putting the Eagles into Saturday morning’s 9 a.m. game against Upton for their last chance at making it to the state tournament.

Big Horn boys headed to state

BIG HORN — Coming in as the No. 1 seed for the tournament, Big Horn showed its strength and punched its ticket to the state tournament with two easy wins against Southeast on Thursday and Upton Friday night. The Rams overpowered Southeast with nearly a 30-point margin, 71-44. Friday night’s 66-42 win over Upton landed the Rams a spot at state.

“Today’s game was a tough game,” Big Horn boys head coach Ryan Alley said Friday night. “They came out in the first half and really did a nice job against us. They really took it at us.”

Alley said the boys came out with better energy in the second half to widen the gap to 20-plus points before securing a 66-42 final score.

“I’m proud of the kids’ effort and mental effort in the second half,” Alley said.

The Big Horn boys will play for the No. 1 seed coming out of regionals during the championship bout Saturday at 1 p.m. against Pine Bluffs.

“It’s going to be a tough game,” Alley said. “They’re the No. 1 team in the state for a reason, but I look forward to the challenge.”

Alley said the ticket to state was the No. 1 job this weekend, but he’s excited for a shot at Pine Bluffs Saturday.

“We’ll really have to defend well against what they do with their big guys and their dribble penetration,” Alley said.

Wheaton Williams earned a double-double Friday night, pulling down 11 rebounds and 16 points, as well as nabbing three steals and earning one block. Big Horn’s Kade Eisele contributed 16 points, as well, with both Tanner Warder and Colton Bates also scoring double-digits for the team.

Lady Eagles land for the season

DAYTON — The Tongue River girls started the 1A regional tournament in Gillette with an overtime win but failed to hold on for a chance at the state tournament. The Lady Eagles squeezed past Moorcroft, eliminating the team by a tight 52-48 margin. Thursday began the downward spiral for the Tongue River girls’ tourney play, losing 67-37 to No. 1 Pine Bluffs, knocking them into the consolation bracket. Tongue River failed to come up for air, suffering its final loss of the 2017 season 53-33 against Southeast.

Lady Rams headed to state

BIG HORN — The Big Horn Lady Rams spent their Friday night facing Sundance for the first chance at the state tournament. The Lady Rams dominated Burns in opening action Thursday at regionals in Gillette, overpowering the No. 4 seeded team, 62-19. Friday night proved successful for the Big Horn girls again as the team secured its spot in the state tournament with a tight 37-34 win over Sundance. The Lady Rams play for the first-place seed tomorrow at 2:30 p.m. in Gillette. They face No. 1 Pine Bluffs for the regional title.

Arvada-Clearmont teams face last-chance action Saturday

ARVADA-CLEARMONT — A 63-55 win over the H.E.M. Miners sent the Arvada-Clermont boys basketball team into Friday’s semifinal game against Kaycee. Kaycee beat the Panthers Friday afternoon with a 50-19 pounding. The Panthers find themselves in the loser-out game at noon on Saturday against Midwest. A pull-through for the Panthers will put them in the state tournament.

The Lady Panthers skimmed by their first competitor during the regional tournament in Douglas on Thursday, beating H.E.M. 27-24 for an advance to the semifinal game on Friday. Rock River knocked the Lady Panthers out of the easy state qualification with a 45-31 win, but the girls have another chance at making it to state with the loser-out match against Guernsey-Sunrise at 10:30 a.m. Guernsey-Sunrise came to Douglas holding the No. 4 seed from the Southeast, while Arvada-Clearmont held the No. 2 spot from the Northeast.