Local Sports Briefs — Jan. 06, 2017

Broncs fall in tight matchup with Kelly Walsh

SHERIDAN — The Sheridan High School boys basketball team continued its tough nonconference schedule at the Cheyenne Invitational Thursday, and despite an opening-round loss, Broncs head coach Jeff Martini is starting to feel better about the way his team is playing.

Sheridan lost 63-58 to Kelly Walsh, the top-ranked team in Wyoming 4A boys basketball.

The two teams went back and forth for most of the day, but a 17-11 third quarter in favor of the Trojans ended up being the difference maker.

The Broncs scored 20 in the fourth, but it wasn’t enough in the end.

Kelly Walsh’s Samuel Marsh led all scorers with 19 points, including six 3-pointers. Cameron Carter chipped in 14 for the Trojans.

Drew Boedecker led the Broncs in scoring with 15 points, and Aaron Woodward added 12.

Sheridan takes on Green River Friday at 3:30 p.m. and closes out the weekend against Rock Springs Saturday.

Third quarter hurts SHS girls in loss to Kelly Walsh

SHERIDAN — The Kelly Walsh Lady Trojans outscored Sheridan High School 16-4 in the third quarter, and the Lady Broncs eventually fell 49-37 at the Cheyenne Invitational Thursday.

The Sheridan girls took a 1-point lead into halftime, but Kelly Walsh came out firing in the third quarter as the Lady Broncs offense stalled. After taking a 13-12 lead in the first quarter, Sheridan went on to score just 4 points in each of the following two periods.

The Lady Broncs were able to come back and score 16 in the fourth but couldn’t overcome the third-quarter deficit.

Makenna Balkenbush and Jordan Christensen led Sheridan in scoring with 9 points apiece. Alli Puuri and Katie Tomlinson added 8 each.

The Lady Broncs will look to bounce back Friday against Green River before wrapping up the weekend against Rock Springs Saturday.