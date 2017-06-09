Local sentenced for federal drug charges

SHERIDAN — Three individuals pleaded guilty to drug charges originating in Sheridan County on the federal level on May 25 in U.S. District Court for Wyoming.

Court documents stated that from April 2016 through Aug. 16, 2016, Melissa Millard, Austin Burroughs and Christopher Buchholz conspired to distribute 50 grams or more of meth in Wyoming. In addition, Burroughs and Buchholz possessed with intent to distribute 50 grams of meth and both carried firearms during and in relation to a federal drug trafficking crime.

Buchholz pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and use of firearms during and in relation to a drug trafficking crime. The courts dismissed a third charge.

The courts sentenced Buchholz to a one-year, one-day prison sentence for the conspiracy charge and a five-year consecutive prison sentence for the firearm charge. Following incarceration, Buchholz will serve eight total years of supervised probation and pay a total of $250 in restitution.

Millard pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine. The court sentenced her to a 57-month prison sentence with recommendation that the defendant be placed at FCI Dublin for the programming available at that facility. The court also recommended that Millard be placed at a facility where she can participate in the Residential Drug Abuse Program. Her incarceration will be followed by four years of supervised probation and she will have to pay $700 in restitution and assessment fees.

Burroughs pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and carrying a firearm during and in relation to a drug trafficking crime. The court sentenced Burroughs to time served on the first count and five years for the firearm charge, which will be served consecutive to the time for the first charge. The court recommended Burroughs be placed at the lowest security determined and in a facility near his family in Auburn, New York. Following incarceration, Burroughs will face three years of supervised probation and instruction to pay a total of $400 for restitution and assessment fees.