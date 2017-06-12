Local seniors lead North to Shrine Bowl victory

SHERIDAN — The North squad did what it’s become so accustomed to and dominated the 44th annual Wyoming Shrine Bowl. The North won for the fifth-straight time and seventh time in eight years. The 42-7 victory was the largest win by the North since 1983.

After giving up the first touchdown of the game on an 11-yard pass from Mountain View’s Dane Covington to Douglas’ Gage Pitt, the North shut the game down and took over. Plenty of Sheridan County seniors played significant roles in the blowout.

Sheridan High School quarterback Drew Boedecker kicked off the touchdown pileup with a 14-yard pass to Riverton’s Teron Doebele midway through the first quarter, tying the game at 7. Boedecker found Gillette’s Madden Pikula on a 10-yard touchdown pass right away in the second quarter that gave the North a comfortable 20-7 lead.

From there, Boedecker handed the touchdown torch to Big Horn’s Colton Williams, who weaved through South tacklers on a two-touchdown day. Williams ran one in from 2-yards in the second quarter and scored another via a pass from 36-yards out early in the fourth quarter. Williams’ second touchdown gave his team a 42-7 lead.

Boedecker finished the game 5 for 10 passing with two touchdowns, and Williams had 90 total yards and two scores.

Defensively, the North locked down the South after the first-quarter touchdown, allowing the South just six first downs in the game.

The defense was led by Tongue River’s Brennan Kutterer, who had a monster day that earned the Eagles star Defensive MVP honors. The University of Wyoming commit finished with 11 tackles, two pass break-ups and an interception.

The North now holds a 23-18 advantage over the South in the Shrine Bowl (there have been three ties).

Other Sheridan County players in the game were Sheridan’s Andrew Boint, Tongue River’s Mason Schroder and Big Horn’s Colton Bates, who finished with three rushes for five yards. Former Tongue River head coach John Scott led the North team.