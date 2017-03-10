WEATHER FROM OUR SPONSORS
Local residents earn degrees from WGU
SHERIDAN — Several local residents recently received degrees from Western Governors University.
The university held its 32nd semi-annual commencement ceremony at the Disney Coronado Springs Resort in Orlando on Feb. 11 and celebrated the graduation of more than 11,000 graduates.
The following local students earned degrees:
• Amanda Dalke, Sheridan, Bachelor of Science in business management
• Shandra Camino, Sheridan, Bachelor of Arts in mathematics
• Shawnmarie Powell, Sheridan, Master of Science in curriculum and instruction
• Dadrea Duca, Sheridan, Bachelor of Science in nursing
• Cody O’Dea, Sheridan, Bachelor of Arts in interdisciplinary studies
The following two tabs change content below.
Staff Reports
The news staff of The Sheridan Press covers news, sports and lifestyle stories throughout Sheridan and its surrounding region. News tips and information can be sent to the newsroom at news@thesheridanpress.com
Latest posts by Staff Reports (see all)
- Wyoming Supreme Court affirms Sen sentencing in 2009 murder case - March 10, 2017
- SMH expansion continues; hospital reallocates funds - March 10, 2017
- Local residents earn degrees from WGU - March 10, 2017