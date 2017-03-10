WEATHER FROM OUR SPONSORS

Local residents earn degrees from WGU


SHERIDAN — Several local residents recently received degrees from Western Governors University.

The university held its 32nd semi-annual commencement ceremony at the Disney Coronado Springs Resort in Orlando on Feb. 11 and celebrated the graduation of more than 11,000 graduates.

The following local students earned degrees:

• Amanda Dalke, Sheridan, Bachelor of Science in business management

• Shandra Camino, Sheridan, Bachelor of Arts in mathematics

• Shawnmarie Powell, Sheridan, Master of Science in curriculum and instruction

• Dadrea Duca, Sheridan, Bachelor of Science in nursing

• Cody O’Dea, Sheridan, Bachelor of Arts in interdisciplinary studies

