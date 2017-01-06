Local organizations advise community to reach out to legislators

SHERIDAN — More than 50 people attended The Council for the Bighorn Range’s public lands workshop Thursday night in Sheridan.

The group, which also held an event in Buffalo on Tuesday, focused on informing the public about a proposed Wyoming constitutional amendment that would transfer federally owned public lands to the state as well as the legislative process and public influence involved in it potentially coming to public vote in 2018.

Council for the Bighorn Range Director Rob Davidson started the meeting off by explaining the history of the proposal and the outline of the amendment.

The proposal, which would amend the Wyoming Constitution, would transfer the management and access to federal lands to the state after Jan. 1, 2019. Davidson also discussed the public lands study that was released in November 2016, which concluded that the transfer would be financially impractical and would cause a financial deficit for the state.

“They basically have ignored the study since then,” Davidson said.

He said that this is a distraction from the real issues the state faces, such as school funding, health care, infrastructure and budget deficits. One of the risks, he said, with this Legislature is there may be a mindset that they can vote yes now to appease fellow legislators, and hope that there’s enough weight against it among voters to keep it from going forward.

“They need to know now that they need to send a clear signal of how they stand,” Davidson said.

Davidson also explained that the bill has loopholes and uncertainties, which leaves many assets to be defined by the Legislature, but lacks any clause that would prohibit the sale of public lands.

Powder River Basin Resource Council interim Director and lawyer Shannon Anderson followed Davidson and spoke more on the legislative process.

Anderson said that since it’s a constitutional amendment, it would take a two-thirds vote to pass in the Senate and then the House.

The amendment would then go to the ballots for a public vote, where it would have to pass by a simple majority.

If the constitutional amendment survives the Senate and the House the governor still has to sign it. Anderson said that historically Gov. Matt Mead has been good on the issue and they believe he’ll continue to be. However, even if the governor vetoed the amendment, the Legislature could still override his veto with a two-thirds vote.

Both Davidson and Anderson said if this is an important issue for attendees, it’s imperative to contact legislators and express their concerns.

“The Legislature can’t change the Constitution,” Anderson said, “that’s something that we all have to do as the voters.”