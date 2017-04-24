Local nonprofit to host Internet safety seminar

SHERIDAN — Compass Center for Families will host a free seminar for parents Monday covering Internet safety for children.

Kassahn Mathson, the parent liaison program manager for Compass said the event is a response to concerns from parents seeking information regarding Internet safety for their children. Mathson said teachers at Woodland Park Elementary School worked to compile information and resources, too.

“(Those concerns) prompted us to find that person in the state (to answer those questions),” Mathson said. “That person is Brent Metcalfe.”

Metcalfe works with Wyoming’s Division of Criminal Investigation as a special agent and computer forensic examiner. He also serves on the DCI Computer Crime Team and Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force. Metcalfe recently presented a seminar similar to the Sheridan event Feb. 13 in Cheyenne.

“This is a perpetual conversation,” Mathson said of the topic of Internet safety for children and teenagers.

The Pew Research Center said by 2016, 99 percent of 18- to 29-year-olds used the Internet, rising from 70 percent in 2000. That same age bracket remains the biggest user for social media usage, peaking in September 2013 at 89 percent usage of at least one social media site.

The number dropped slightly to 86 percent at the end of 2016, with 30- to 49-year-olds merging closer to their younger peers at 80 percent usage. Among teenagers 13-17 years old, 71 percent use more than one social network and 91 percent of teens go online from mobile devices at least occasionally, Pew Research reporter Amanda Lenhart wrote.

“Among these ‘mobile teens,’ 94 percent go online daily or more often,” Lenhart reported.

A Pew Research Center survey of parents of 13- to 17-year-olds finds that today’s parents take a wide range of actions to monitor their teen’s online interactions and to encourage their child to use technology in an appropriate and responsible manner. Among parents of this age range, 61 percent checked which websites their teen visited and 60 percent checked the teen’s social media profile.

The event, sponsored by Compass and presented by Metcalfe is meant for adults and teens, and organizers said parental discretion is encouraged due to adult content that will be included in the presentation.

Mathson said Metcalfe will speak using information from real, past cases and will follow with a question and answer session for the attendees. She said Metcalfe will discuss the dangers for children at the start of technology and Internet use, common sites to watch for and, for older children, how to engage with them and what to watch for concerning sexting and certain applications on smartphones.

Metcalfe will begin his presentation at 6 p.m. at the Sheridan Junior High School on April 24.