Local National Guard members provide medical care in Belize

SHERIDAN — Three local National Guard members traveled to Belize for two weeks on a humanitarian deployment. The crew helped provide medical care to more than 5,300 people in the course of nine days.

Anne-Marie Octavio, Martha Swatt-Robison and Scott Morey, who all work at the Sheridan Veterans Affairs Health Care System, traveled to Saint Ignacio, two hours from Belize City, to provide health care for those in need.

Morey worked as the medical officer and spent three weeks organizing phase two of the three-month operation.

“It was a nine-day clinic that we did in a city park,” Octavio told The Sheridan Press. “We provided medical care to everyone, basically, that showed up.”

Nine long days showed the group just how fortunate United States citizens are when it comes to access to health care.

“We have a lot of things readily available to us here in the U.S. and we take it for granted and that’s just the way that it is and it’s really not,” Octavio said. “They live with a lot of really limited resources there.”

Octavio found it difficult when, out of habit, she wanted to refer clients to other doctors just to find those services not easily accessible.

“It’s not like they can just go tomorrow and make an appointment with a neurologist,” Octavio said.

Morey worked to keep the clinics and pharmacies operated out of tents running smoothly.

“I was down there for three weeks and got everything coordinated with the local folks and made sure everything was going to run as we had hoped,” Morey said.

He also saw the drastic difference between the medical care he is used to in the U.S. and what was available in Belize.

“What really stood out to me was the lack of medical care that was available to these folks and their inability to think they could get health care or adequate health care,” Morey said. “With it being as socialized as it is, it is a little bit harder for them to get adequate care, even if they’re able to see a primary care provider.”

Morey said the primary focus for providers were children and special needs patients. After those clients were cared for, physicians tended to the hundreds of thousands of others in line at the tents in a city park.

“We did health assessments on hundreds of school children,” Octavio said. “We saw people for acute and chronic illnesses and we had dental support and optometry support.”

While Swatt-Robison focused on women’s health and health education, Octavio worked through as many patients as possible in the short amount of time the team spent in Belize.

“We wished that maybe it was a little bit more wellness and education focused, and we tried to incorporate that as much as we could,” Octavio said. “But obviously we were really busy and we didn’t have a lot of time to spend with all these people because there are just hundreds of people lined up every day and you just try and do as much as you can as quickly as you can.”

The trip was a first-time experience for both Octavio and Morey, who both spoke highly of the mission.

“The people were great; they were so grateful,” Octavio said. “Anything that you could do, anything at all that you could do, they were very grateful. It went really, really smooth and we think really positive overall.”