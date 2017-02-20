Local music students named All-Northwest

SHERIDAN — Music students from Alaska, Idaho, Montana, Oregon, Washington and Wyoming have received top honors by being selected to participate in one of the 2017 National Association for Music Education All-Northwest performing groups.

The students listed below joined more than 1,000 other outstanding high school student musicians in the gala event. NAfME All-Northwest high school bands, orchestras and choirs met in Bellevue, Washington, Feb. 16-19.

They rehearsed and performed in concert under the direction of world-renowned conductors.

The All-Northwest musicians were selected from more than 4,600 students who auditioned to participate in the event, which is managed by the Washington Music Educators Association.

The Sheridan High School students named All-Northwest are taught by Razmick Sarkissian (orchestra), Diane Knutson (band) and Ashley Lecholat (choir).

The following students earned All-Northwest honors:

Band — Spencer Longhurst, Cooper Neavill, Gabriel Briggs

Orchestra — Sid Carroll, Helen Burch, Leah Bouley, Tommy Clift

Choir — Brynn Bateman, Caleb Campbell, Heather Heath