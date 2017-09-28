Local manufacturers opening their doors

So, there are four University of Louisville basketball coaches riding in a black SUV.

Who’s driving?

The FBI.

••••••

Next week (Oct. 6), is National Manufacturing Day and a group of Sheridan manufacturers are opening their doors to the public. Tours, and such. A first-hand look at local technology, careers and what drives the Sheridan economy. It’s sponsored by the Sheridan Chamber of Commerce.

Participating manufacturers include Vacutech, Tom Balding Bits and Spurs, Kennon, Craftco Metal Services, King’s Saddlery, Black Tooth Brewing Company and Koltiska Distillery. The public’s welcome and information on tour times is available from the Chamber, or the page one story in Wednesday’s Sheridan Press.

Chamber CEO Dixie Johnson noted how the average age of a manufacturing employee in the U.S. is 56 and how there is a need for skilled labor.

Good stuff, this.

••••••

Years ago, while living and publishing in eastern North Carolina, son Will and I caught a game in Zebulon, North Carolina, down the road a bit, between the Carolina Mudcats and the visiting Birmingham Barons. It was good AA Southern League baseball and the stadium, which was carved out of a tobacco field with a clattering railroad near the outfield, featured 6,500 seats. That night, every seat was filled because of a particular outfielder, Michael Jordan. Jordan, then 31 and seven years older on average than his teammates, took off in 1994 to play baseball. He needed a break from the NBA, it was said, because of gambling rumors and how his father, James, had been shot to death by a couple of drifters the year before. Jordan, who grew up in Wilmington and starred at UNC in Chapel Hill, was a welcomed native son, the greatest basketball player ever, and who looked great in his black uniform. The Barons were a farm club of the Chicago White Sox.

As I recall, he was one-for-three that night with a putout as a right fielder. Noteworthy, too, is that he rode out on the team bus after he had signed every autograph possible. (Yes, there was a time before “selfies.”)

Jordan attracted 190,772 fans that year in games that he played. This year, Tim Tebow drew 89,908 while playing for minor league New York Mets teams, like the Columbia (Class A) Fireflies. Tebow didn’t give fans much to cheer about: he struck out 126 times in 126 games while hitting .226. But Tebow did exceed expectations. As did Jordan, who played 127 games for the Barons and hit .202 with three home runs and 51 runs-batted-in.

••••••

An elderly couple were returning from a holiday visit with their grown and married children. Their children admonished them to give up their driving licenses as they were becoming a hazard to themselves and public safety. They had had a lot of “close calls.”

Upon their trip home, they were talking about what their children had said.

“You sure are driving too fast. And that’s the second stop sign you’ve driven through,” the husband told his wife.

“Oh,” she replied, “am I driving?”