Local libraries to host book discussions through spring

SHERIDAN — The annual Claire Yorks Spring Book Discussion Series will begin in January at Sheridan County libraries. Story Branch and Tongue River Branch libraries will offer the series “Immigration: On Becoming an American” and Sheridan Fulmer Library will offer “Growing Up in the West.”

Katie Curtiss will lead discussions at Sheridan County Fulmer Public Library and Norleen Healy will lead at Story and Tongue River branches.

Story Branch Library and Tongue River Branch Library will start their discussions in January and Sheridan Fulmer will start its discussions in February. Books are available now at the front desk of each library.

Participants can attend any or all sessions and can also attend sessions at different libraries if they choose. There is no charge for these programs and new participants are welcome.

The schedule for the Fulmer Library:

• Feb. 14 – “English Creek” at 6:30 p.m.

• March 14 – “The Meadow” at 6:30 p.m.

• April 11 – “The Round House” at 6:30 p.m.

• May 9 – “Cowboys and East Indians” at 6:30 p.m.

The schedule for the Story Branch Library:

• Jan. 30 – “The Namesake” at 6:30 p.m.

• Feb. 27 – “The Spirit Catches You and You Fall Down” at 6:30 p.m.

• March 27 – “The Book of Unknown Americans” at 6:30 p.m.

• April 24 – “Children of Syria” (video) at 6:30 p.m.

The schedule for the Tongue River Branch Library:

• Jan. 10 – “The Spirit Catches You and You Fall Down” at 4:30 p.m.

• Feb. 7 — “The Book of Unknown Americans” at 4:30 p.m.

• March 14 – “The Namesake” at 4:30 p.m.

• April 25 – “Children of Syria” (video) at 4:30 p.m.

The Claire Yorks Reading and Discussion series is funded by an endowment established at the Sheridan County Fulmer Public Library. Yorks was born in Sheridan to Leroy and Mildred Calkins.

She graduated from high school in Sheridan and moved to Seattle to work in the aircraft industry in World War II. There she met and married her husband, Samuel Yorks.

She finished college and became a social worker in Portland.

When she retired in 1982, the Yorks moved to Sheridan where they were involved community volunteers. Sam Yorks was the first moderator of adult reading and discussion groups at the Fulmer Library in Sheridan.