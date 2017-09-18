Local legislators reflect on new revenue proposals for state

SHERIDAN —The Wyoming Joint Revenue Interim Committee voted to write bill proposals for several issues during its meeting Sept. 12-13 in Buffalo. The proposals included a tourism tax, how to fund local governments and the creation of a gross receipts tax.

The tourism tax was brought forth by the Wyoming Tourism Board and passed with a nine-to-two vote.

If the eventual bill were to pass, there would be a 1 percent tax on all purchases in hotels, bars, restaurants and other tourism-related attractions.

State Rep. Mark Kinner, R-Sheridan, said the board told the committee that about 80 percent of revenue from the tax would come from out-of-state tourists, and would total between $13 million and $17 million annually.

Kinner voted in favor of the proposal.

“I like that it’s a way to generate some money to help continue to promote Wyoming, but yet it’s going to be paid for mostly by the folks to come to visit,” he said.

State Sen. Dave Kinskey, R-Sheridan, was intrigued by the Tourism Board’s proposal. Kinskey said he’s never heard a group say, “Please tax us.” He also said that while he voted for the bill to be drafted, it doesn’t mean he’ll support it in the end.

State Rep. Mike Madden, R-Buffalo, said there will be a few things to clean up on the future bill. He noted that there will likely be debate on whether that money should be earmarked for the Tourism Board or the general fund.

“Earmarking has always gotten governments in trouble, and I just don’t want to start that,” Madden said. “It doesn’t mean I want to cut their budget. I just want them to justify whatever they’re requesting in their budget.”

The Wyoming Association of Municipalities presented four recommendations for municipal revenue capacity going forward. The recommendations included the Legislature distributing a total $105 million to all towns and cities in the state for the next two years, and a few tax revisions.

The recommendations narrowly passed, six to five, to be written as a bill proposal.

Kinner voted against the proposal because he thought the recommendations should be handled by the Joint Appropriations Committee, not the Revenue Committee.

“If we don’t have strong communities,” he said, “we ain’t got much to sell in this state.”

Kinskey said he wasn’t sure how the proposal would work in practice, and voted against it.

Despite the complex nature of funding municipalities and counties, Madden said a bill should be at least be drawn up.

The gross receipts tax proposal passed with an eight-to-three vote, and would require every business to report gross receipts to be subjected to a 1 percent tax on businesses.

Madden voted in favor of drafting a bill, and said the tax would not be designed to target small businesses. For example, Madden said, the first $5 million earned by a business could be exempt from a gross receipts tax, and anything above that amount would be subject to the tax.

Kinskey voted against the proposal.