Local leaders discuss historic architecture preservation

SHERIDAN — Representatives from Sheridan County, the city of Sheridan, Dayton and Clearmont met with state officials and the Alliance for Historic Wyoming to determine how to preserve the historic architecture throughout Sheridan County.

Sheridan County Commission Chairman Steve Maier said recently the county dug out from its records a resolution with bylaws for a joint preservation commission that was formed in 1993. Maier said the resolution and the bylaws, which the commission didn’t know existed, was complex, leading to it falling apart over time.

“I think the consensus was this thing isn’t working,” Maier said about the resolution. “…We’re certainly not doing what we set out to do in ‘93.”

Department of State Parks and Cultural Resources historic preservation specialist Erica Duvic said since Sheridan has a resolution, it is already registered as a certified local government, meaning the National Park Service has recognized and certified Sheridan’s commitment to historic preservation.

While she said Sheridan hasn’t submitted an annual report in three years, as required, it just needs to get back on track and maintain its CLG status.

Duvic said the benefits of being a CLG include networking opportunities with other counties with similar goals, technical assistance and grant funding. She said 10 percent of funding her office receives from the National Park Service must be distributed to CLGs.

While Duvic said funding is becoming more competitive, since Sheridan hasn’t received a grant recently, the community has a better chance of receiving funding.

Duvic also recommended surveying the county for historic properties, especially to broaden the scope to include more than downtown areas.

Alliance for Historic Wyoming executive director Carly-Ann Anderson said a massive survey doesn’t need to be done all at once, but suggested breaking it up into different years with different focuses, such as ranches one year and residences the next.

Officials also suggested getting the public involved, with a type of training and list of criteria to do initial work.

Public involvement would also help gain and maintain engagement.

Duvic said the success of the commission all comes down to volunteers. She said all preservation commissions in the state are made up of volunteers. It was recommended that the commission include a representative from each municipality to ensure nothing is overlooked.

Additionally, Maier suggested working with the cities and towns to amend the resolution and bylaws for Sheridan County, but was optimistic about the future of the preservation commission.

“We have kind of a culture of preservation that’s been pretty good over the years,” Maier said. “…I’d like to see us continue but look at restructuring how that’ll happen, because I think we’ve got great players.”