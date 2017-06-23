Local law enforcement works to reduce alcohol-related crime

SHERIDAN — Recent liquor ordinance discussions between the city of Sheridan and local liquor dealer association members highlighted the role alcohol plays in crime in Sheridan County and the state of Wyoming.

A 2016 report published by the Wyoming Association of Sheriffs and Chiefs of Police in April 2017 put Sheridan County as one of the top three counties in the state for alcohol-related crimes.

While alcohol was a factor in 57 percent of the custodial arrests in Wyoming, it was a factor in 73.46 percent in Sheridan County arrests, which was behind Teton County at 89.03 percent. Fremont County ranked third at 67.23 percent.

Sheridan also has above-average statistics for blood-alcohol content for persons arrested for public intoxication.

The state average was 0.2317 while Sheridan ranked in third behind Goshen and Carbon counties at 0.2483 BAC.

Nationwide issue

Sheridan County and Wyoming reflect trends seen on a national level. The National Partnership on Alcohol Misuse and Crime reported statistics from a 2008 Pew Research Center study that while drunk driving gets the most attention, other alcohol-involved crimes include domestic violence, underage drinking and assault.

More than 5 million adults, with 36 percent of those adults under correctional supervision at the time, were drinking at the time of their conviction offense. Also, 40 percent of state prisoners convicted of violent crimes were under the influence of alcohol at the time of their offense.

The National Institute of Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism and scientists around the world conducted research about the effects of alcohol, the nature of and consequences of alcohol misuse and potential treatments for those who need help.

NIAAA reported in 2010 alcohol misuse cost the United States $249 billion and in 2012, 3.3 million deaths were attributable to alcohol consumption.

Preventing

the problem

“What we want is a reduction in these events that are significant and let’s work together to try to solve some of that,” Sheridan Police Chief Rich Adriaens said during conversations about the city liquor ordinance.

The city of Sheridan already works to reduce alcohol-related incidents by sending city bartenders through TIPS training, conducting bar walk-throughs and working to keep Safe Rides afloat through user contribution fees of $5 per ride.

With these already in place and numbers still coming in above the state average, Adriaens used the liquor ordinance as a means of accountability for liquor dealers and bartenders by including standard practices in the ordinance.

“What we wanted was to have accountability for everybody involved,” Adriaens said during his initial liquor ordinance presentation. “The employee, the business, the police department, have a process outlined that folks can see plainly what we’re expecting up front and we can ease right into this.”

The final liquor ordinance shifts responsibility to bartenders by reporting criminal activity in the licensed building or dispensing area or on the licensed premises as soon as reasonably possible to the Sheridan Police Department.

The county patrols a large area of land and deputies spend a significant amount of time enforcing open-container laws.

“The bars are concentrated in a certain area, but people recreating on the mountain, the lakes and ponds, any of those things, there’s no open container law outside of the city limits unless you’re actually in a moving motor vehicle on a public roadway,” Sheridan County Sheriff’s Office Lt. Allen Thompson said. “Our approach to that is trying to prevent people from getting behind the wheel or doing other things while under the influence of alcohol.”

Thompson said SCSO focuses on contacting people in areas similar to Tongue River Canyon, the Acme pits or the Kleenburn Recreation Area.

Safe Rides, formerly known as Tipsy Taxi, has not been used outside of city limits, and for good reason.

“We don’t want to draw upon that service in the community to make it unavailable for the majority of the people,” Thompson said.

Ultimately though, adults must make appropriate decisions when dealing with alcohol.

“It comes down to the individuals making better choices to begin with,” Thompson said. “We can only do so much for them. The focus should really be on making good, solid choices before even imbibing in drinking alcohol.”