Local JCPenny store closure no joke

According to Wikipedia “April Fools’ Day (sometimes called All Fools’ Day) is celebrated every year on April 1 by playing practical jokes and spreading hoaxes. The jokes and their victims are called April fools. People playing April Fool jokes expose their prank by shouting April Fool.”

Unfortunately, the announcement of the closing of our downtown JCPenney store on June 18 is no joke. A staple in our community for more than 100 years, losing this store will leave a hole in our hearts as well as our downtown. In response to the news, many have stepped up in show of support, through email and social media campaigns as well as calls and letters to the corporate office. Many have asked what’s being done, as well as what they can do.

The Chamber has reached out to the local store as well as the corporate office and has conversed with Workforce Services, who stand ready to assist the employees with the necessary paperwork, additional training and connections to other jobs.

Our own Business Retention & Expansion Committee continues to keep the focus on supporting our existing businesses, through programs such as our Ignite Peer Groups, Chamber Coffees and the upcoming Ignite Your Business Conference, scheduled for May 23. And we continue to work with our partners, such as Downtown Sheridan Association, Forward Sheridan, Sheridan Travel & Tourism, as well as the city, towns and county, to further protect and strengthen our economy.

The Chamber has a long-standing Think Local First campaign, part of which involves spreading the message about the impact shopping locally has on our community. Not only does every dollar spent in local businesses turn around an estimated six times in our community, shopping locally also generates sales and use taxes, which are then used for necessary improvements. Today, I’d like to share the Chamber’s top 10 reasons to shop locally.

They are:

1. to ensure our community’s prosperity

2. because of our creative business community and unique shopping experiences

3. to support our friends, our neighbors and the people we know

4. to help keep jobs here and enable businesses to create additional jobs

5. to support those businesses who generously sponsor events and youth programs throughout the year

6. because much of our sales tax is invested back into our community

7. to save gas by buying local

8. to receive outstanding, personalized service

9. because we don’t have to stand in long lines or wait days for our products to arrive

10. because it’s about us — our economy — our community — and about building both for our future

So what can we all do? For one, we can continue to support and assist JCPenney as they face this transition. We can keep up the outreach and support. We can help their employees connect with other jobs in our area. We can spread the word about the impact shopping locally has for our community. We can all walk the walk.

You see, it’s really no joke…..keeping business in our community keeps our community in business!

Dixie Johnson is the CEO of the Sheridan County Chamber of Commerce.