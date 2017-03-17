Local JCPenney set to close

SHERIDAN — JCPenney announced on Friday the list of stores it plans to close this spring and the downtown Sheridan location is one of them.

According to a press release from the company, “as part of a continuing effort to advance sustainable growth and long-term profitability,” JCPenney will be closing 138 stores, one supply chain facility and relocating another supply chain facility.

According to the release, approximately 5,000 positions nationwide will be impacted by the closures, most of which will take place in June.

Most affected stores will begin the liquidation process April 17, the release states.

Sheridan’s downtown store is the only Wyoming facility to be impacted by the closures.