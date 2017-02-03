WEATHER FROM OUR SPONSORS

Local Hoop Shoot winners advance to state competition


SHERIDAN — Six basketball players from Sheridan County made the trip to Casper on Jan. 21 for the Northeast District Elks Hoops Shoot, and five advanced to the state competition.

Ella Bilyeu, Aubrey Beard, Jake McCarthy, Mark Gilbert and Wyatt Ostler all won their respective divisions at the district competition. After winning the local competition at the Bruce Hoffman Golden Dome in December, they went against winners from around the area in Casper in January.

Bilyeu won the girls 8-9 division, and Beard won the girls 10-11 division. McCarthy, Gilbert and Ostler won the boys 8-9, 10-11 and 12-13 division competitions, respectively.

Winning the district competition earned each shooter a spot in the State Hoop Shoot, which will take place on Feb. 18 in Casper. State winners advance to the Region 8 Hoop Shoot in Denver on March 11, against winners from Colorado, Kansas and Nebraska.

All Region Hoop Shoot winners will compete at the National Finals in Chicago in April, with expenses paid by the Elks.

Share this news...
Share on FacebookTweet about this on TwitterShare on Google+Share on LinkedInEmail this to someonePrint this page
The following two tabs change content below.

Staff Reports

The news staff of The Sheridan Press covers news, sports and lifestyle stories throughout Sheridan and its surrounding region. News tips and information can be sent to the newsroom at news@thesheridanpress.com

Latest posts by Staff Reports (see all)

Copyright © 2015 The Sheridan Press or Sheridan Newspapers, Inc.

Copyright © 2015 The Sheridan Press or Sheridan Newspapers, Inc..