Local Hoop Shoot winners advance to state competition

SHERIDAN — Six basketball players from Sheridan County made the trip to Casper on Jan. 21 for the Northeast District Elks Hoops Shoot, and five advanced to the state competition.

Ella Bilyeu, Aubrey Beard, Jake McCarthy, Mark Gilbert and Wyatt Ostler all won their respective divisions at the district competition. After winning the local competition at the Bruce Hoffman Golden Dome in December, they went against winners from around the area in Casper in January.

Bilyeu won the girls 8-9 division, and Beard won the girls 10-11 division. McCarthy, Gilbert and Ostler won the boys 8-9, 10-11 and 12-13 division competitions, respectively.

Winning the district competition earned each shooter a spot in the State Hoop Shoot, which will take place on Feb. 18 in Casper. State winners advance to the Region 8 Hoop Shoot in Denver on March 11, against winners from Colorado, Kansas and Nebraska.

All Region Hoop Shoot winners will compete at the National Finals in Chicago in April, with expenses paid by the Elks.