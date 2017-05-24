Local high schools to celebrate graduation

SHERIDAN — Memorial Day weekend and graduation always coincide in Sheridan County, and this year is no different.

Local high schools, their students and families will celebrate the end of another school year with graduation ceremonies this weekend.

Here is a list of weekend ceremonies:

Saturday

• 1 p.m., Fort Mackenzie High School graduation, FMHS, 1301 Avon St.

Sunday

• 1 p.m., Sheridan High School graduation, SHS, 1056 Long Drive

• 2 p.m., Arvada-Clearmont High School graduation, ACHS gym, 1600 Meade Ave., Clearmont

• 3 p.m., Big Horn High School graduation, BHHS, 333 Highway 335, Big Horn

• 6 p.m., Tongue River High School graduation, TRHS, 1150 U.S. Highway 14, Dayton