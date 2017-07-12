Local groups prep for public input on former power plant

SHERIDAN — Now that the Sheridan County Conservation District owns the former Acme power plant, its board and partners hope to collaborate with the community on what could become of the building and the property on which it sits.

The coal-fired power plant was constructed in 1910, but has been closed for decades. It now sits surrounded by junk vehicles and other items that may have caused contamination on the site.

A phase one environmental study has been completed and the SCCD now awaits the results of the phase two study, which takes a deeper look at sources of contamination on the site through sampling.

The study will allow the SCCD to determine what can or needs to be done to mitigate any potential hazards.

The SCCD officially took ownership of the property June 29, for the cost of approximately $6,000. The funding came from a variety of sources, primarily through the Sheridan Community Land Trust, which is also partnering on the project.

SCCD district manager Carrie Rogaczewski noted that many members of the public may question why the district would purchase the property with no solid plans regarding what it will do with the site.

“We stepped up; somebody had to,” Rogaczewski said. “As an agency, we’re eligible to participate in state and federal funding opportunities, so it just made sense. It was the right thing to do.”

In their Tuesday meeting, board members discussed next steps for the project now that the ownership transfer has been completed.

Discussions focused on securing the property to mitigate safety concerns, how to present the project to the public and the public outreach process.

Rogaczewski acknowledged the history of the site and noted it will likely play an important role in decisions made about what to do with the former power plant.

“This could be a legacy project,” SCCD board member Brad Holliday said at the meeting.

“If it’s done right, it can really move the district ahead a long way.”

On Aug. 24 at 6:30 p.m., the SCCD will invite members of the community as well as its partners in the project to a community visioning session to kickstart the conversation about what to do with the former power plant moving forward.

“This isn’t just about the district and our partners,” Rogaczewski said. “We really want the community to be involved in conversations about what should be done there, what the site should look like.”

The project will be the first of its kind for the SCCD; board members expressed excitement and eagerness to tackle the new task.

“The momentum on this is starting to build,” board chair Susan Holmes observed.

She added that additional meetings will be required moving forward to develop timelines and plans. Holmes also noted the need and value of community input for the future of the site.