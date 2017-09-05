Local groups await meeting with Cheney

SHERIDAN — U.S. Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyoming, stopped to talk with protesters standing outside the Big Horn Smokehouse on June 1 before speaking at a planned engagement at the Republican Women of Sheridan County luncheon. Three months later and the first day back in session for Congress, the citizen group members said they haven’t received a follow-up regarding an open meeting with Cheney.

Sheridan County citizen and Real Resistance member David Myers said right after they spoke with Cheney, the group followed up with her Washington office to set up a meeting.

“The Washington office called us back…and asked more specific information about the stuff we wanted to talk about,” Myers said. “They took that information and said they would get back to us and, for me, that was the last I heard from them. I’ve called them in the Washington and local offices twice since then and also made meeting requests with them, and nothing.”

Cheney’s state director Tammy Hooper said Cheney looks forward to returning to Sheridan in the coming months and will continue to meet with constituents across the state.

“Liz enjoyed the dialogue she had with activists in Sheridan County during the Memorial Day recess and remains committed to engaging in thoughtful and productive meetings with all of her constituents,” Hooper wrote in an email. “Meetings can be arranged through any of Congresswoman Cheney’s offices in Wyoming or in D.C.”

Myers said he wanted an open town hall similar to one U.S. Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyoming, conducted in Big Horn during Congress’ weeklong recess in February. Jackie Canterbury, part of a women’s health and public lands-focused group out of Big Horn, said her group consistently writes the two senators and Cheney regarding issues.

“We get back the standard comments, so our goal was to be able to talk because we all know we’re on the other end of the spectrum, but we feel that we wanted to be represented by someone,” Canterbury said. “We feel that our concerns are pretty mainstream in Wyoming because I think everybody here cares about public land in Wyoming.”

Cheney, along with Barrasso and U.S. Sen. Mike Enzi, R-Wyoming, visited the Casper Area Chamber of Commerce’s monthly luncheon on Aug. 16. Hooper said offices for Cheney have no criteria regarding setting up meetings with the representative except for ensuring that everyone’s voice is heard and everyone’s issues can be addressed.

“Liz meets regularly with constituents individually, in small groups, in larger groups and public meetings like the one she and Senators Enzi and Barrasso recently had at the Casper Chamber of Commerce,” Hooper said.