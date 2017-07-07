FacebookTwitterInstagramYouTube

Local group organizing anti-racism series

SHERIDAN — A local group calling itself Real Resistance Wyoming has organized a series of summer programs meant to combat racism.

Each of the events is free and open to the public.

The following is the schedule of events the group has planned:

• July 11 — Introduction: The Value Gap

• July 18 — The trajectory of civil rights

• July 25 — Occupied territory

• Aug. 1 — Contemporary voices

Each session will take place at 6 p.m. in the Inner Circle of the Sheridan County Fulmer Public Library.

For additional information, contact Josh Hanson at 307-461-1293. The library is located at 335 W. Alger St.

