Local energy workers survive without $2M grant funds

SHERIDAN — The state of Wyoming received a nearly $2 million grant from the U.S. Department of Labor National Dislocated Worker Grant program to help displaced energy industry workers in seven of Wyoming’s counties. Local companies in the energy industry, though, seem to be recovering.

Instead of laying off workers, some local companies have open positions they are looking to fill.

“All of the miners in our area that might have been laid off a couple years ago when there was a layoff, they’re back to work if they want to be,” said Melana Cummings, a Sheridan workforce specialist. “We’ve been writing job orders for both of the coal mines, Decker and Spring Creek, as early as this week.”

Cloud Peak Energy, which owns and operates the Spring Creek Mine just 35 miles north of Sheridan, currently has two open positions — mechanic for heavy mobile equipment and a specialist of IT technical support.

“Those positions change fairly frequently in terms of the need and so it’s just a matter of filling them,” said Rick Curtsinger, director of public affairs for Cloud Peak Energy.

Decker Coal Mine listed one position on monster.com for a surface mine electrician.

“We started getting job orders from the mines not long after they started laying off,” Cummings said.

Cummings said the letter regarding the grant came out in late January and the funds have yet to be tapped in Sheridan County, but a few across the state have utilized the grant.

Eligible individuals can receive up to $6,500 toward the cost of a retraining program, the press release states. Cummings said, in general, Sheridan did not see a lot of out-of-work coal miners.

“We just didn’t have that many affected,” Cummings said.

Spring Creek Mine officials, though, said coal is making a comeback of sorts.

“Early in 2015, Cloud Peak Energy had exited the export sales due to low costs, making it uneconomic to ship,” Curtsinger said. “But toward the end of 2016, Cloud Peak exported 400,000 of the 10.8 million (total tons of coal) that were shipped (in 2016).”

This year looks even bigger for Cloud Peak.

“For 2017, Cloud Peak Energy is planning to export 5 million tons (of coal); a significant increase on the previous year,” Curtsinger said.

The state’s press release about the grant said Gov. Matt Mead and the Department of Workforce Services worked with the Wyoming Workforce Development Council, local economic development groups and other organizations to access the program funding. The grant can be used to assist those who worked directly for coal companies and indirectly in manufacturing and transportation businesses associated with coal.

Cummings said the help offered through the grant is the same as that offered to all customers at the workforce office, including help with the website in terms of looking for jobs, resume assistance and individual assessments.

“Federal dollars always come with specifications on who can use the money,” Cummings said. “This is just a good pot of money for those who might be affected by the energy layoffs.”