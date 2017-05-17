Local disaster training to focus on agriculture

SHERIDAN — A new kind of disaster training will take place in Sheridan this week, focusing on Wyoming agriculture.

The University of Wyoming Extension Office in conjunction with the U.S. Department of Agriculture and county emergency managers are working together to deliver the Western Area Livestock and Agriculture Risk Mitigation Project.

Sheridan County Emergency Management coordinator Bruce Edwards said the training has two Federal Emergency Management Agency-approved curricula. One covers disease outbreaks at exhibitions like polo matches and state or county fairs. The other covers practical livestock evacuations for flooding, fire and other emergency situations.

Edwards said the objective is to bring all the stakeholders, including law enforcement, firefighters and agricultural producers, together to improve any existing disaster plans that might be in place while getting a better sense of what resources exist and are available in the Rocky Mountain region.

UW Extension area educator and Extension disaster education network national chairman Scott Cotton said current guidelines in place for agricultural disaster response are based on states like Ohio where resources are more abundant and closer together.

“So one of the justifications for this project is to work with western areas where we’re a little more spread out and things are a little more farther apart to get help when you need it,” Cotton said.

He also said the current disaster plans are insufficient and are only about three paragraphs long.

Cotton and Edwards both pointed to winter storm Atlas in 2013 as an example of how the training can apply. Cotton said more than 45,000 cattle were lost in the Black Hills of South Dakota and all response was left up to the extension offices and emergency managers.

“It just decimated the livestock industry there,” Edwards said about the storm.

“Having this kind of a training opportunity and this type of a discussion with the stakeholders …it’s designed to help situations like that, you know, to the extent that you can preplan for them,” he later added.

Cotton, who also co-authored the two FEMA courses, said the project is a three-year process and ultimately they’ll produce products and guidelines for FEMA and the USDA, “with the hope that they’ll come up with more support to do these across the West.”

This year kicks off the project’s pilot program, which Cotton said will include seminars throughout Wyoming and in two to three regions in Colorado and Montana. Cotton, who has been teaching in this focus area for about 23 years, said this training has been something he’s been proposing for about a decade.

Edwards said the seminars are open to anyone who has an interest in livestock, including 4-H members, equestrian owners, equine event sponsors, livestock vendors and individual equine and livestock ranch managers.

The event in Sheridan is Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Sheridan College AgriPark. Those interested can register on the Eventbrite website.