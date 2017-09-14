Local court briefs — Sept. 14, 2017

Woman who allegedly

stabbed boyfriend faces trial

SHERIDAN — A woman charged with one count aggravated assault and battery pleaded not guilty at arraignment late last month.

Misty Lynn Fernald faces up to 10 years in prison and a $10,000 fine in 4th Judicial District Court for the aggravated assault and battery against her ex-boyfriend, Paul Mitchell.

Court documents said Mitchell called the police after being stabbed by Fernald. Mitchell met with Fernald possibly regarding slashed tires on his van from a couple weeks prior. When Mitchell asked Fernald about the slashed tires, Mitchell said the question angered Fernald and she started poking Mitchell in the leg with a pocket knife.

Mitchell said he picked up a folding knife in the center console of his van and showed it to Fernald. Fernald then started stabbing at the left front tire of Mitchell’s van.

Mitchell got out, pushed Fernald away, held up a rock, told her to leave and got back into his van. Fernald then picked up a rock and started toward him, dropped the rock, grabbed her knife again and cut him across the left forearm as he sat in his van. Court documents state Fernald got into her vehicle and left the scene.

Court documents said Fernald told a Sheridan police officer that Mitchell had been stalking her and been a menace, and she went over to him to confront him and make him stop his behavior.

Fernald pleaded not guilty to the charge in Judge John Fenn’s court on Aug. 29. The court scheduled her No. 4 stacked jury trial for Jan. 22, 2018, starting at 9 a.m. with a pretrial conference on Dec. 19, 2017, at 10 a.m.

Man pleads not guilty

for sexual abuse of minor

SHERIDAN — A man charged with one count of second degree sexual abuse of a minor pleaded not guilty at arraignment.

Gordon Libby faces up to 20 years in prison and a $10,000 fine in 4th Judicial District Court for the sexual intrusion.

Court documents said the victim and her mother went to the Sheridan Police Department to report the sexual abuse on July 25, 2017. Libby, who was homeless at the time, was staying with the family in their home in Sheridan around July 21, 2017. The victim reported to officers that she and Libby had sexual intercourse several times throughout the night of July 21.

In a recorded phone call with the victim and SPD, court documents said Libby apologized and pleaded with the victim not to tell anyone and stated he was afraid of going to jail.

On July 25 in an interview with police, the 20-year-old man admitted to knowing the victim was 15 years old and admitted to having sexual intercourse with the victim.

After Libby pleaded not guilty during his Aug. 29 arraignment, the court scheduled a No. 6 stacked, two-day trial to begin Jan. 22, 2018, at 9 a.m. with a pretrial conference set for Dec. 19 at 11 a.m.

Woman faces meth dealing, child endangerment charges

SHERIDAN — A woman facing three counts in 4th Judicial District Court pleaded not guilty during arraignment on Aug. 31.

Sasha Hayes faces three counts involving using and delivering methamphetamine with children present. Count one charges Hayes with possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver; count two charges her with felony endangering children and count three charges her with delivery of methamphetamine. The 27-year-old faces up to 45 years in prison and up to $55,000 in fines with the combined three counts.

Court documents said from May 18 through May 20, 2017, Hayes was housing methamphetamine and selling it out of her apartment where an infant and 8-year-old child were living as well.

Jaquer Garcia, known by others as “Wacky,” purchased a pound of methamphetamine on or around April 29 or 30 in Las Vegas for $3,200 and brought it back to Sheridan, hiding it in Hayes’ apartment.

After receiving a search warrant, SPD and Department of Criminal Investigation agents inspected Hayes’ apartment. When law enforcement arrived, Hayes was present, as were the two children and another female adult with two additional children. Law enforcement discovered a bag of field-tested methamphetamine weighing more than 12 ounces and other drug paraphernalia in a crawlspace in the apartment.

Hayes pleaded not guilty to all three counts during arraignment and will face a No. 1 stacked, two-day trial in Judge John Fenn’s court starting Feb. 1, 2018, with a pretrial conference scheduled for Jan. 4, 2018, at 9 a.m.