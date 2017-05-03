Local Court Briefs — May 3, 2017

Billings man pleads not guilty to home break-in

SHERIDAN — A Billings man facing counts of aggravated robbery and aggravated burglary pleaded not guilty in 4th Judicial District Court on Tuesday.

Court documents say Gregory Medicine Horse, along with three other individuals, entered the home of John Bocek on the morning of Dec. 8, 2016, by shooting the main door, entering and taking guns and cash from Bocek while armed with guns. One of the individuals used an electrical cord to tie one of Bocek’s hands to his feet to immobilize him while they left.

Medicine Horse was arrested in Billings on Jan. 29 after a pursuit driving a stolen truck in Billings. The 34-year-old man was extradited to Sheridan County.

District court scheduled Medicine Horse’s trial for Oct. 9 with a pretrial conference scheduled for Aug. 31 at 9:30 a.m. Medicine Horse’s attorney, Angela Long, asked the court to adjust his $50,000 cash-only bond to a $50,000 cash-surety bond, allowing the defendant the opportunity to be released for the cost of 10 percent of the total bond amount. The court denied Long’s request and continued the cash-only bond.

Shoplifting conspirator receives deferred prosecution

SHERIDAN — A Sheridan man received a deferred prosecution for conspiracy to commit shoplifting at Rocky Mountain Discount Sports with two others.

Zachary Montgomery pleaded guilty in exchange for a deferred prosecution pending successful five-year probation. Montgomery is also dealing with a misdemeanor for shoplifting associated with the same case, Sheridan County deputy and prosecuting attorney Dianna Bennett said in 4th Judicial District Court on Tuesday. Bennett said the men had been taking items for several months leading up to the arrest and those items taken had not and might not ever be recovered.

The court scheduled Montgomery’s sentencing hearing for July 6. The court ordered the 27-year-old to report to probation and parole for a presentence investigation immediately after the change of plea hearing Tuesday.

Woman to face trial for wrongful taking of property

SHERIDAN — A woman who allegedly stole boxes of clothing from a Bob Wards retail store pleaded not guilty during her arraignment in 4th Judicial District Court on Tuesday.

Court documents state Tracy McDonnell, along with Justin Lyman, received or concealed several boxes of new clothing from Bob Wards retail store, a chain of five stores out of Montana that sells outdoor equipment and clothing. On March 15, the Sheridan Police Department was dispatched to the 2000 block of North Main Street by David Martin, who had traded a vehicle battery for a box of clothes with McDonnell. Upon further investigation, McDonnell admitted more boxes were in the camper on the property. Court documents said that approximately nine additional boxes filled the camper from floor to ceiling. What SPD initially estimated at $5,000 in merchandise was eventually inventoried at an estimated $19,210. McDonnell said she and Lyman were traveling from California to South Dakota and found the items by a dumpster in Idaho. She later admitted that she was not supposed to be in possession of the merchandise.

The court ordered McDonnell to have no contact with Justin Lyman “to preserve the integrity of the system,” as the two had conspired in past crimes, the state said. McDonnell currently lives with her mother in South Dakota and was allowed to return with her mother.

The 44-year-old will face trial Oct. 9, with a pretrial conference scheduled for Aug. 31.

Man pleads not guilty to first degree sexual assault

SHERIDAN — A man facing one count of sexual assault pleaded not guilty during his arraignment Tuesday.

In 4th Judicial District Court, Austin Gabel pleaded not guilty to one count of sexual assault in the first degree. If found guilty, Gabel faces a five- to- 50-year prison sentence and a $10,000.

Court documents say on June 3 a 14-year-old victim reported sexual assault by her ex-boyfriend. The victim said she started dating Gabel in June 2015. They had consensual sex until Gabel was released from the Wyoming Cowboy Youth Challenge in April 2016.

Court documents say on May 7 Gabel and the victim traveled with two others to Sheridan from Johnson County where they live to shop. The victim said she had a headache and went back to the vehicle. Gabel followed her to the vehicle, threw the victim in the back seat and had forcible sexual intercourse with her. Court documents said the victim continued to yell no, but when she did so, he would cover her mouth. The victim said Gabel forcibly raped her two additional times before.

The victim conducted a phone call with Gabel, which was audio-recorded by law enforcement. When the victim said the Department of Family Services contacted her for an interview, Gabel repeatedly told her not to tell them anything.

The now 18-year-old man faces trial Oct. 9, with a pretrial conference set for Aug. 31.