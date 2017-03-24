Local Court Briefs — March 24, 2017

Man arrested in connection with January robbery

SHERIDAN — A man from Billings, Montana, faces felony aggravated robbery and burglary charges in Sheridan County Circuit Court.

Gregory MedicineHorse faces a prison sentence of 5-25 years and a $10,000 fine for aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon and 5-25 years in prison and a $50,000 fine for aggravated burglary with a deadly weapon.

Court documents state that Sheridan County Sheriff’s Office deputies investigated multiple incidents involving the theft of property in the early hours of Dec. 8, 2016.

At 2:09 a.m., Jeremy Anderson reported a stolen truck from My Buddy’s Place on North Main Street after he left it running due to operational issues.

At 7:21 a.m. on Dec. 8, John Bocek called to report he had been robbed at his home in Sheridan County. Bocek said four subjects entered his home by shooting the main door, entering and then taking guns and cash from him while armed with guns.

Bocek said a man put a gun to his head and asked where the money and guns were. Bocek gave the man two bags filled with a total of around $2,000 in coins and cash. The man signaled to the other three to enter the home and they, with the help of Bocek, located guns in the home. Three revolvers, three semi-automatic handguns, two rifles, a single-shot rifle and a shotgun were taken by the four individuals. Deputies recorded as many guns as possible as stolen in the NCIC criminal database.

One of the individuals used an electrical cord to tie one of Bocek’s hands to his feet to immobilize him while they left.

The tire tracks from the vehicle driven to Bocek’s home matched Anderson’s vehicle, which was found near the North Main Interchange construction project at 9:35 a.m. on Dec. 8.

Deputy Hill investigated MedicineHorse’s whereabouts in Sheridan. Hill discovered the same Montana Access EBT card used at the Common Cents store ATM and Walmart, where he purchased four boxes of different types of ammunition.

On Jan. 26, 2017, Hill learned MedicineHorse’s card had been used at a Walmart in Billings and on Jan. 29 learned he had been arrested after a pursuit driving a stolen truck in Billings.

The state suggested a $50,000 cash bond based on previous charges MedicineHorse faced. The state said the defendant has no ties to the community, the weapons had not yet been recovered and the three others associated with the Sheridan incident are still at large.

After Judge Shelley Cundiff imposed the $50,000 cash bond, MedicineHorse, who video conferenced into his hearing from the Sheridan County Detention Center, questioned the court about the $50,000 cash bond. Cundiff replied that the court held extradition proceedings just to get MedicineHorse to come to the Wyoming hearing.

The court also required MedicineHorse no contact with anyone listed in the information.

A preliminary hearing will be scheduled within 10 days.

Man to undergo psycho-sexual evaluation for sex abuse

SHERIDAN — A Sheridan man faces a deferred prosecution for an amended charge of sexual abuse of a minor in the third degree.

Christopher Ketterling pleaded guilty during a change of plea hearing in 4th Judicial District Court on Thursday. Judge William Edelman withheld entry of the plea pending the presentence investigation. The plea agreement set forth that if Ketterling pleaded guilty and submitted to a psycho-sexual evaluation, he would receive five years of supervised probation.

According to court documents, Ketterling met a 15-year-old via Facebook. The 15-year-old girl came to Ketterling’s home on Nov. 11, 2016, where he lived with two roommates. They engaged in sexual acts after the two roommates advised him not to do so. One of the roommates called law enforcement from another location. Upon investigation, court documents said the 15-year-old consented and told authorities she wanted to be Ketterling’s girlfriend if they were closer in age.

Edelman ordered the now 22-year-old to have no contact with the victim and live a law-abiding life between now and his sentencing, a date for which was not set Thursday.

Man caught selling marijuana over the counter

SHERIDAN — A previous employee of The First Resort shop downtown faces drug charges for delivering marijuana while at work.

James Shreeve faces two 10-year prison sentences and a $20,000 fine for two counts of delivery of marijuana after selling the drug over the counter while working at The First Resort at 54 S. Main St. in Sheridan.

Court documents said on March 7, a confidential informant bought .2 ounces of marijuana for $40 in a controlled buy monitored by the Sheridan Police Department. On March 15, the informant again completed a controlled buy, this time for one-eighth ounce of marijuana. On March 22, SPD received and carried out a search warrant and found Shreeve with a felony amount of marijuana.

The court ordered Shreeve no contact with the informant or anyone in the information, to not travel outside of Sheridan County or the state of Wyoming and set a $10,000 unsecured bond. The court ordered drug testing with the Sheridan County Justice Office.