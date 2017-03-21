Local Court Briefs — March 21, 2017

Trio faces drug charges in federal court

SHERIDAN — Three Sheridan residents accused of conspiring and delivering methamphetamine in Wyoming appeared in federal court last week. Two entered guilty pleas in change of plea hearings and the third will attend a change of plea hearing Wednesday.

Court documents stated that from April 2016 through Aug. 16, 2016, Melissa Millard, Austin Burroughs and Christopher Buchholz conspired to distribute 50 grams or more of meth. In addition, Burroughs and Buchholz possessed with intent to distribute 50 grams of meth and both carried firearms during and in relation to a federal drug trafficking crime.

Fourth Judicial District Court in Sheridan dismissed its case for Millard after she had been federally indicated on the same facts as alleged in the local case.

Millard pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine in a March 16 change of plea hearing in federal court. Sentencing for Millard will be May 25 in Cheyenne.

Buchholz also pleaded guilty in a change of plea hearing March 16 in federal court as part of a plea agreement that includes dropping the firearm charge. He will attend sentencing May 25 in Cheyenne.

Burroughs will attend his change of plea hearing Wednesday in Cheyenne.

Faass to undergo risk assessment

SHERIDAN — Fourth Judicial District Court vacated the disposition hearing set for Monday for Todd Faass, the man accused of attempting to kill Tyler Lindberg while driving on Red Grade Road on Oct. 31, 2015.

Judge John Fenn granted the motion to vacate the March 20 hearing in order to allow the Wyoming State Hospital to conduct a risk assessment of Faass, including an opinion as to his mental condition and whether he presents a substantial risk of danger to himself or others.

Faass will be transported to the Wyoming State Hospital “as soon as practically possible,” the order said, for a minimum of 90 days. Following the risk assessment, the court will reset the disposition hearing to determine whether Faass will be detained, housed at the Wyoming State Hospital or released.