Local Court Briefs — Mar. 3, 2017

Former preschool owner pleads not guilty to accessory after the fact

SHERIDAN — A previous resident of Sheridan and former owner of Fox’s Fun House Childcare Center in Sheridan pleaded not guilty to accessory after the fact at her arraignment in 4th Judicial District Court Thursday.

On Jan. 18, 2017, U.S. Marshals arrested Jeremy McElvin, a man wanted for homicide out of Mississippi, at Trish Fox’s home in Sheridan. Fox was also arrested by the Sheridan County Sheriff’s Office and detained in the Sheridan County Detention Center. Fox was later released from jail on a $3,000 unsecured bond.

Fox, who online dated McElvin’s cousin Jamie McElvin, allowed Jeremy McElvin to live with her and her 9-year-old son from October 2016 until his arrest on Jan. 18.

The terms of bond set in Sheridan County Circuit Court will continue, as well as an order to have no contact with either Jamie or Jeremy McElvin. Sheridan County Deputy and Prosecuting Attorney Dianna Bennett said Jamie McElvin, as of Jan. 24, is wanted by the authorities for accessory in the Pike County murder investigation in Mississippi. Bennett did not know if he had been arrested yet.

Fox’s two-day jury trial will start July 31, 2017, with a pretrial conference planned for June 22 at 9:30 a.m.

Young man receives nine-month split sentence

SHERIDAN — A Sheridan man received a split sentence in 4th Judicial District Court Thursday for delivering methamphetamine.

During his arraignment, Joshua Williams pleaded guilty to one count of delivery of methamphetamine, sending him straight to a sentencing hearing with Judge John Fenn.

Sheridan County Deputy and Prosecuting Attorney Christopher LaRosa recommended the court accept the plea agreement set for Williams, foregoing his 3- to 5-year prison sentence for a split sentence, with a six-month sentence followed by four years of supervised probation. LaRosa suggested that the prison sentence could be reduced to four months if Williams was immediately released into drug treatment. Fenn and the attorneys discussed sentences relating to bed dates. Attorney Erin Wardell, representing Williams, said she no longer relied on the Volunteers of America treatment facilities as a viable option for her clients because of the length of time it takes to receive a bed date. Wardell said she had not had a client in a VOA facility for a year or more.

Williams noted his motivation to seek treatment in order to be a better parent for his child and make a life for the child that he never received from his parents.

Fenn rejected the plea agreement on the basis of Williams needing more time to figure out post-incarceration inpatient treatment. Fenn suspended the 3- to 5-year prison term and sentenced the 20-year-old to a split sentence, requiring nine months in prison followed by four years of intensive supervised probation. Fenn said the nine months will give Williams incentive to apply for treatment. Williams will either report to inpatient treatment before he completes prison time or report to probation and parole if he still has not received a bed date by the time he completes his prison sentence. LaRosa also said Williams received credit for 80 days already served.

Fenn advised Williams to pick his friends wisely.

“You have to do it for yourself,” Fenn said. “Take this opportunity to get into treatment for yourself.”