Local Court Briefs — Jan. 11, 2017

Man pleads guilty to felony theft of solar panels

SHERIDAN — A man pleaded guilty to felony theft in 4th Judicial District Court on Tuesday.

During his rescheduled arraignment after failing to appear for his first scheduled arraignment on Nov. 3, Samuel Snell pleaded guilty to stealing five solar panels off signs on Aug. 16, 2016, on U.S. Highway 14 in Sheridan County. The court served Snell his bench warrant on Dec. 14.

According to court reports, the cost for the five solar panels stolen totaled $5,628.75.

The state offered a plea agreement to the court for the 31-year-old man that included a 4-6 year suspended sentence replaced with a split sentence of not more than 120 days followed by five years of supervised probation.

The court scheduled sentencing for Snell on Feb. 23 at 9:45 a.m.

Man pleads not guilty on three counts

SHERIDAN — A Sheridan man pleaded not guilty to three counts in 4th Judicial District Court on Tuesday.

Sean Newton will proceed to a two-day trial following his arraignment for the three counts — strangulation, property destruction and domestic battery.

On Dec. 1, officers responded to Sheridan Memorial Hospital, where the alleged victim of Newton’s strangulation and domestic battery told officers of the events that transpired in the Comfort Inn parking lot hours before her hospitalization.

Newton accused the victim of cheating on him, then grabbed her hair and started hitting her, according to police reports.

The victim did not attempt to defend herself during the two- to three-hour alleged assault. When the victim finally got away from Newton, he became upset and created damages totaling $2,380 in the room he rented earlier that evening with cash and the victim’s identification at the Comfort Inn.

The 23-year-old faces a five-year prison sentence and $10,000 fine for the strangulation charge, a 10-year sentence and $10,000 fine for the property destruction charge and a six-month sentence and $750 fine for the domestic battery charge.

Newton’s trial has been scheduled for May 15 with the pre-trial conference on April 13 at 9:30 a.m.