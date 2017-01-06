Local Court Briefs — Jan. 06, 2017

District court sentences woman to probation for domestic battery

SHERIDAN — Fourth Judicial District Court in Sheridan accepted a plea agreement set forth for a Sheridan woman charged with domestic battery.

Officers responded to a domestic call June 4 on Emerson Street. It was discovered Tina Davis caused physical harm to another person.

Davis entered a guilty plea as part of a plea agreement during her sentencing hearing Thursday.

Sheridan County deputy attorney Darci Phillips mentioned the victim doesn’t want contact with the defendant, but agreed with the structure of the plea agreement.

The 35-year-old was sentenced to 2-5 years in prison, which was suspended for a five-year probationary period that will start with intense supervised probation. The court required Davis to continue mental health and substance abuse treatments.

“Your history suggests you’re going to struggle,” Judge John Fenn said to Davis. “This is structured to help with those struggles.”

Bench warrant continued for criminal thief

SHERIDAN — District Court Judge William Edelman continued the bench warrant for Thatcher Braley who did not attend his sentencing hearing Thursday after multiple attempts by his defense attorney to contact him about the hearing date.

According to court documents, on July 29, Braley allegedly stole items totaling $4,464.98 from Steve Bush while working at Bush’s residence for Thompson Masonry. He was later found and arrested on Aug. 4. Braley pleaded guilty on Oct. 27, at which time a 3- to 5-year prison sentence, suspended for a five-year supervised probationary period, was recommended.

Braley’s defense attorney, Stacy Kirven, said the pre-sentence investigation officer lost contact with Braley in mid-December. Kirven discovered Braley had moved and currently works in Gillette, but has not been able to get in contact with her client. A notice of the sentencing date was mailed to his last known address.

Other than one voicemail received by Kirven from Braley, no other contact was made. Edelman continued Braley’s current bench warrant instead of issuing an additional warrant for Braley’s arrest.

Court sentences 18-year-old to probation

SHERIDAN — Fourth Judicial District Court accepted a plea agreement set forth for a Sheridan man charged with a reduced drug charge.

Brenden Nelson initially faced three drug counts, including possession and conspiracy to deliver marijuana, and possession with the intent to deliver cocaine. As part of a plea agreement, Nelson’s charges were amended to only include one count of conspiracy to deliver marijuana.

The Division of Criminal Investigation worked with a confidential informant to set up a controlled buy on May 5, 2016, that resulted in arrests for Nelson, Kenneth Hulford and Leo Van Buskirk, who had his sentencing hearing on Jan. 4. Hulford’s case moved back to Sheridan County Circuit Court for further proceedings.

Eighteen-year-old Nelson received a 3- to 5-year prison sentence that was suspended for a 50-day split sentence and five years of supervised probation; he will begin with intensive inpatient residential treatment.