Local Court Briefs — Dec. 21, 2016

Editor’s note: The print publication reflected incorrect information for Michael Sanchez. In an earlier version of this article, it read he pleaded guilty to one count of strangulation. Sanchez in fact pleaded no contest to an amended charge of misdemeanor domestic battery. The Sheridan Press regrets this error.

Man pleads no contest to domestic battery

SHERIDAN — A man pleaded no contest to an amended charge of misdemeanor domestic battery during a pre-trial hearing Tuesday in 4th Judicial District Court.

Michael Sanchez, who pleaded no contest to an amended charge of misdemeanor domestic battery for an incident that occurred on June 4, 2016 on North Main in Sheridan, accepted a plea agreement for a 180-day suspended sentence and six months supervised probation with a credit of 68 days for time served. In addition, a 4th Judicial Circuit Court citation for interference with a peace officer was dropped as part of the plea agreement. The court required him to have no contact with the victim. He is also required to follow instructions for treatment.

“I think you’ve taken a giant step in the right direction,” Judge John Fenn said of Sanchez’ progress with intensive outpatient therapy.

Sanchez spoke on his behalf, thanking the court for the opportunity to go to treatment.

“I look forward to bettering my life,” Sanchez said.

He will continue life working and living in Casper with his family.

Woman pleads not guilty to delivering meth

SHERIDAN — A Sheridan woman pleaded not guilty during an arraignment hearing in 4th Judicial District Court Tuesday.

Brionna Neiger allegedly delivered methamphetamine on Aug. 1, 2016, to a confidential informant working alongside the Division of Criminal Investigation in its investigation of Neiger.

DCI agents obtained confirmed methamphetamine from Neiger through a confidential informant. The investigation began on Facebook Messenger starting July 5, 2016, when DCI agents discovered Neiger conducting business through the social media platform, according to court reports.

If found guilty, the 24-year-old woman faces a sentence of 20 years in prison and a fine of $25,000. The court set a two-trial date to start March 20, 2017, with a pre-trial conference at 9 a.m. Feb. 16.

Change of plea on conspiracy to deliver meth

SHERIDAN — A Sheridan woman pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to deliver a controlled substance — methamphetamine, during a change of plea hearing Tuesday in 4th Judicial District Court.

Heather Sutherland pleaded guilty, accepting a plea agreement of a 90-day split sentence suggested by prosecuting attorney Darci Phillips.

On or around July 1, 2015, Sutherland confessed to purchasing methamphetamine from Chelsie Clark and distributing it to Marc Hartman. Following an investigation led by the Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation, Sutherland eventually surrendered a list of her customers to law enforcement. Three confidential informants aided DCI in the discovery of Sutherland dealing meth.

The 37-year-old woman continues on the same bond terms of a 20-year sentence and a $25,000 fine, and the court instructed her to report to probation and parole directly following the hearing. The court set a sentencing hearing for Feb. 14, 2017, at 9:30 a.m.